The ACTION Project provides support for female apprentices

With the recent celebration of Construction and Skilled Trades Month, Okanagan College is pleased to announce it has launched a new web page dedicated to supporting the retention of apprentices in the skilled trades, as part of its ongoing efforts to increase the number of people entering the skilled trades.

The ACTION Project website at okanagan.bc.ca/action is a dedicated online platform designed to connect female and gender-diverse apprentices in BC’s construction and manufacturing trades with critical supports and opportunities, including mentors who can help them succeed in their journey with real-world advice.

The ACTION Project (Apprenticeship Completion, Training, Innovative Opportunities and Networking) is funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy to encourage apprentice retention in the industry and the progression towards their Red Seal certification.

“I’m very excited to be part of the ACTION Project, with a focus on supporting female and gender-diverse apprentices in their journey through trades training,” said Sara Cousins, Okanagan College’s trades program manager. “It’s incredibly meaningful to be involved in a project that will involve so many of our partners and I cannot wait to see more females achieve their Red Seal. I want to thank all our partners for supporting this project to get off the ground.”

The ACTION project is one-to-one mentorship with industry professionals, networking events connecting apprentices with trades mentors, tuition-free certification and training, advanced skills training for more senior apprentices, bursaries for transportation, textbooks, personal protective equipment (PPE), and more for eligible participants.

The 8th annual proclamation of April as Construction and Skilled Trades Month in B.C. recognized the commitment and resilience of over 28,000 contractors and approximately 167,000 tradespeople across the province. These professionals are supported by a wide network of manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, trainers, and others form the backbone of BC’s built environment and economy.

“We know there is a shortage of skilled workers in the trades and our goal is to support everyone who wants to get into a great career in the skilled trades,” said Stephen Speers, head of OC’s Trades and Apprenticeship programs. “This project is a great example of how we can work with our partners, both in government and in the industry, to provide excellent training opportunities.”

Okanagan College offers the newest equipment and technologies in state-of-the-art training facilities located in Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm, and Penticton. Find more information here.

Okanagan College will extend the mentorship program, launching Fall 2025, to apprentices of all genders in all trades programs.