UBC Okanagan announces Bachelor of Commerce degree

UBC Okanagan will offer a four-year Bachelor of Commerce degree, with applications for the program opening in September.

UBC Okanagan’s Senate has officially approved a new Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) program, transitioning from the current Bachelor of Management degree.

The four-year program will welcome its first cohort in September 2026, bringing a refreshed approach that builds upon years of experience delivering business education in the Okanagan.

“In today’s rapidly changing business environment, this strategic shift represents far more than just a name change,” says Dean of the Faculty of Management, Dr. Gady Jacoby. “We are sending a clear message that the Faculty of Management means business.”

The new BCom program responds to emerging industry demands for specialized business graduates while aligning with the existing commerce program structure at the UBC Sauder School of Business in Vancouver. Building on the strengths of the Bachelor of Management, this new program will allow students to focus on business fundamentals in their first two years before specializing in one of eight possible concentrations designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic business landscape.

“We are directly addressing what our students, alumni and industry partners have been telling us,” Dr. Jacoby says. “The Bachelor of Commerce preserves the core strengths of our management program while offering refined content and specialized concentration options--exactly what today’s business students need in a dynamic global economy.”

The UBC Okanagan BCom features carefully crafted elements designed to prepare graduates for the challenges of succeeding in business today, including:

Specialized concentration options--accounting, finance, general business management, marketing and organizational behaviour as well as human resources Additional concentration options that will be added as the program grows. Multiple entry points for college transfer students. Optional co-op education opportunities for hands-on business experience. Indigenous-focused coursework embedded in the core curriculum.

“BC’s Labour Market Outlook projects 998,000 job openings in the next decade, with business, finance and administration accounting for 18 per cent of these opportunities,” Dr. Jacoby says. “Our BCom graduates will be exceptionally well-positioned to meet this demand with specialized skills that employers value in today’s competitive marketplace.”

Current Bachelor of Management students will have flexible options to either complete their existing degree or transition to the new BCom program, with personalized support throughout their academic journey.

"We are absolutely committed to a forward-thinking approach that places UBC Okanagan at the centre of cultivating business leaders who can navigate complex global landscapes with confidence and integrity," says Dr. Jacoby.

Drawing from the strengths of the Bachelor of Management, the BCom is powered by meaningful community collaboration. Experiential learning--through mentorship, capstone projects and co-op placements--relies on the shared commitment of regional partners, says Dr. Jacoby. As the program evolves, it remains firmly anchored in the Okanagan community, inviting local businesses, organizations and leaders to play an active role in shaping the next generation of business professionals.

Applications for the BCom will open this fall, with the first cohort starting in September 2026. For more information, visit: management.ok.ubc.ca/academic-programs/bcom

The post UBC Okanagan announces Bachelor of Commerce degree appeared first on UBC's Okanagan News.