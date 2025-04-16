Thorpe and Friends celebrate 100th student award

Okanagan College Foundation is celebrating a significant milestone in philanthropic giving. Two students — Keira Chevallier and Angelina Sebastian — both in the Health Care Assistant program, received awards from Rick and Yasmin Thorpe and friends whose generosity has now supported over 100 students in total.

“When we started these awards nearly 20 years ago our goal was to reach 100 students,” shared Rick Thorpe at a ceremony marking the achievement yesterday.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of our friends. Everything can be achieved when we work together. It is students who are our future and it is humbling to know that in some small way we’ve helped students in the South Okanagan focus on their studies and follow their dreams.”

To mark the 100th milestone, Rick and Yasmin Thorpe and friends announced six additional high school entrance awards to students entering Okanagan College (OC) in fall 2025 and 2026 from schools across the South Okanagan Similkameen.

These new $2,500 awards will be open to students coming to OC from schools in Keremeos, Princeton, Oliver and Osoyoos. These awards are in addition to the four high school entrance awards supported by the Thorpes and friends for schools in Penticton and Summerland.



Angelina Sebastian spoke at the event, talking about what the award meant to her, as someone who is deeply passionate about building a career in health care.

“As a mother and a student training to become a Health Care Assistant, life is full. Full of early mornings, late nights and moments when I question if I can really do it all. But today, because of this bursary, I feel seen, I feel supported and I’m reminded that I’m not walking this journey alone,” shared Sebastian.



Taylor Tblus is a past recipient of the award, receiving it after graduating from Princess Margaret Secondary School in 2021. At that time, she had a dream to become a veterinarian, and she remembers how motivating it was to not only receive the financial support but words of encouragement from the Thorpes.



“I want to thank you for your generosity back when I was just starting out. Your belief in me really means so much and I just can’t imagine the impact you’ve had on other people’s lives as well,” said Tblus in a video message to the Thorpes.



“Now, I’m in my second year of vet school in Saskatoon, Sask., and we are starting surgeries. It has been a ride to get here but it has been so worth it.”

Helen Jackman, executive director with the OC Foundation, congratulated the Thorpes and their friends for being champions of education.



“I’ve had the privilege of working with Rick and Yasmin and I’ve seen the incredible things these two wonderful people do to support students and our campus,” said Jackman.

“Your generosity is truly making a difference in the lives of students across the region, and we are thankful for your steadfast support.”

In addition to the awards, the Thorpes and their friends recently supported the renovation of OC’s Health Lab, which now features 14 new beds and a dedicated simulation mannikin thanks to community donors.

Thorpe and Friends Award Facts: