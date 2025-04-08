Canada's evolving relationship with its American neighbours: Allies or adversaries?

Four experts will share insights into how best to move forward with Canada's evolving relationship with the United States at the April 22 UBCO Debates event.

With Canada's federal election campaign now moving into its third week, the political actions taking place by the United States continue to dominate much of the campaigning of all parties.

Timed just a week before election day, the UBC Okanagan Debates Series will focus on one of the most pressing challenges of our time--Canada's relationship with its American neighbours.

Marten Youssef, Associate Vice-President of University Relations at UBCO, suggests Canada's changing relationship with the United States will present a complex strategic puzzle for many years to come.

"Even if we were to resolve the tariff dispute, secure our borders, develop new trading partners and eradicate any flow of fentanyl, we will still be faced with this dilemma of how we should treat our southern neighbour," he says. "Is this a blip in a long-standing relationship or a new global structure? This is an existential question that will outlive the current administration in the White House."

At this next debate, four experts will share insights into how best to move forward with these changing dynamics. And they will debate what side Canada should be on--allies or adversaries?

Featured debaters:

Dr. Laura Dawson, Executive Director, Future Borders Coalition Dr. Dawson will argue that Canada should be allies with the United States. She has dedicated her career to fostering understanding between Canada and the US and currently leads the Future Borders Coalition, dedicated to cross-border supply chains and travel.

Greg Anderson, Professor of Political Science, University of Alberta Dr. Anderson will also argue for the allies' side. His research and teaching interests are situated within international political economy, particularly North American integration. He has authored numerous pieces focused on Canada-US relations, the politics of international trade and investment policy and US foreign economic policy.

Renaud-Philippe Garner, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, UBC Okanagan Dr. Renaud-Philippe Garner will be arguing that Canada should take the approach of the adversary. His research focuses on the intersection of political and moral philosophy and draws on findings from other fields to produce empirically informed arguments.

Jen Gerson, Co-founder of The Line Gerson, co-founder of The Line podcast, is also on the side of the adversaries. She has worked as a journalist in Canada for almost 20 years at many major media outlets, as well as freelanced both at home and abroad.

“UBCO Debates provides a critical platform to encourage thoughtful and respectful dialogue on the issues that deeply impact our community," says UBCO Principal Dr. Lesley Cormack. "The relationship between Canada and the United States is a cornerstone of our political and economic landscape, and I’m pleased that our debate can address such a timely topic.”

UBC Okanagan Debates Series hosts "Canada-USA: Allies or Adversaries?" on Tuesday, April 22, starting at 7 pm at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water St.

While this event is free, pre-registration is required. For more details and to book tickets, visit: ok.ubc.ca/debates

