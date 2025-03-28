UBC, Pathways and City of Kelowna strike joint task force on Hadgraft Wilson Place

A joint task force of the three parties involved in the future of downtown Kelowna's Hadgraft Wilson Place (HWP) is working to develop a sustainable and long-term solution.

Last April, the 84 residents living in HWP were evacuated due to damage to the five-storey apartment building. The evacuation order was issued on April 2, 2024.

Now, the six-person task force representing UBC Properties Trust, Pathways Abilities Society and the City of Kelowna is hopeful a solution can be found to support Pathways and its future operations. Pathways Abilities Society is a not-for-profit, charitable organization that has been providing services and support to individuals with diverse abilities throughout the Central Okanagan since 1953.

"UBCO recognizes the disruption and worry this situation has caused for everyone involved,” says Dr. Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor for UBC's Okanagan campus. “While the legal process must run its course, we remain actively engaged to support the long-term wellbeing and prosperity of our community."

While the task force cannot offer specific details due to ongoing legal processes, they hope to share more comprehensive updates in the weeks to come.

"I'm very optimistic about our working relationship with UBC and the City of Kelowna with a shared goal of finding a path forward for everyone involved," says Executive Director of Pathways, Alan Clay. "What that looks like is still a little too early to tell but we're excited about the possibilities. The collaborative and good-faith approach of the task force has been essential in making progress despite the complex circumstances."

The City of Kelowna says it is pleased that all parties are working together with a strong focus on community.

“We understand the community’s concerns and recognize the hardships faced by those who were displaced and their families,” says Mayor Tom Dyas. "We are committed to this joint process and are hopeful that the work underway will lead to outcomes that serve the interests of those impacted and the broader community."

Dr. Cormack agrees and says UBCO appreciates its responsibility as a force for positive change in the Okanagan.

"Supporting our community is fundamental to our mission and has been since UBCO was created," she adds. "We don't take that responsibility lightly and we are immensely grateful for the patience, understanding and goodwill that we have been extended under the circumstances. This is especially true for the former residents and those that have been directly impacted."

