Final stretch: $1M left to cross finish line for Thrive Here campaign

Kelowna Auto Dealers Association donates $200k in support of Recreation and Wellness Centre

The home stretch is now in sight for the Thrive Here fundraising campaign for a Recreation and Wellness Centre on Okanagan College’s (OC’s) Kelowna campus.

The OC Foundation is celebrating $13 million raised towards the $14 million goal thanks to amazing support from the community including a $200,000 donation from the Kelowna Auto Dealers Association (KADA).



“This is a meaningful project for us to support,” says Sam Ghessesow, KADA president and general manager and partner with Kelowna Hyundai.

“Many of us grew up playing sports and are still avid players and fans. This is an opportunity for us to support students as they strive to be their healthiest and best selves. OC students will go on to work in our auto dealerships while others will support our community's health, build homes, and run local businesses.”

KADA, along with its participating members, came together to support this gift and get behind student health and well-being.

Their generous donation will support the elevated running track that overlooks the main gymnasium, courts and events space inside the Recreation and Wellness Centre.

KADA’s gift pays tribute to Don Folk, who owned Kelowna Chevrolet for more than 40 years. Don and his family gave the $5 million transformational gift to help build a much-needed Recreation and Wellness Centre at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

“Don has inspired our members in many ways, including his involvement with community and sports organizations,” says Ghessesow.

“We’re grateful for his leadership and feel honoured to support this project alongside him and his family. We are passionate about giving back to the communities who support us.”

OC Foundation Executive Director Helen Jackman says it’s been emotional to see this project near the finish line.

“Students at OC’s Kelowna campus have needed a recreation centre for a very long time. Most people don’t realize that our students have no facility to play team games and sports helping build connections.”

“With just $1 million to go, we’re beyond grateful to have reached this point. Thank you to all the community champions who have invested in this transformative centre. Creating opportunities for sport and recreation will create a more vibrant and connected community for everyone.”

Participating KADA dealerships include Kelowna Mercedes-Benz, Kelowna Nissan, Harmony Acura Honda, Lexus of Kelowna, Kelowna Mazda, Kelowna Ford Lincoln, Kelowna Subaru, Kelowna Toyota, the Wyant Group (Land Rover Jaguar Volvo, Porsche Centre Kelowna and Audi Kelowna), Okanagan Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Orchard Ford, Turner Volkswagen, Valley Mitsubishi, Bannister Cadillac, Kelowna Hyundai, Kelowna Kia, and Kelowna BMW as well as KADA.

To learn more about the Thrive Here campaign and make a donation, visit https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/oc-foundation/recreation-and-wellness-centre.