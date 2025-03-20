Enactus OC: real-world heroes take the podium with award-winning innovations

Enactus OC. If you think the name sounds a bit like a team of superheroes, you wouldn’t be far off.

From creating eco-friendly fire logs, to empowering youth with climate change education, to supporting survivors of intimate partner violence, Okanagan College students in the business club Enactus OC are tackling some of the most pressing issues of the day and developing real-world solutions that inspire, educate, and make a difference in their communities.

The team, consisting of 27 students from OC’s School of Business, as well as Science and Engineering programs, participates in Enactus competitions to test their ideas against other student clubs across Canada.

This year’s team blazed a trail of success at the Western Canada Enactus Regionals showcase in Edmonton on March 13 and 14, securing a podium finish in all three categories it competed in. The team clinched first place for its innovative ‘Paper Trail’ project and earned third-place recognition for both the ‘Revive’ and ‘Safe Haven project’ initiatives.

“We’re incredibly proud of the innovative spirit and determination Okanagan College students bring to Enactus each year,” said Christine Sjolander, associate dean, OC School of Business. “It’s an honour to stand behind these future leaders as they tackle real-world challenges and showcase how business can be a force for good.”

Okanagan College Enactus students have a history of success at Enactus competitions, including winning the national title and a fourth-place finish at the Enactus World Cup in 2022. The recent three for three podium finish only adds to the medal haul.

"Enactus OC has given me the opportunity to put into practice the things I’ve learned in the classroom,” said Josh Smith, Enactus OC president. “Beyond that, I’ve made friends for life as we work together to make a difference in the community while still in college. It’s so rewarding to know that we’re not only preparing for the future — we’re helping to shape it."

The winning ‘Paper Trail’ project is turning the page on waste management by transforming books destined for the landfill into eco-friendly fire bricks. This initiative not only reduces landfill waste but also provides a sustainable alternative to traditional firewood. "This goes beyond recycling paper — it’s a whole new spin on sustainability," said Chelsey Simmons, co-founder of the Paper Trail.

The ‘Revive’ project educates and empowers the next generation of environmental stewards by providing educators with the tools they need to teach climate change in an engaging and hands-on manner. "Revive is more than a curriculum, it's a call to action," explained student Ainsley Kaesmodel. "We want to help equip young minds with the knowledge and passion to become climate champions. They're learning about climate change and learning how to be part of the solution."

The ‘Safe Haven Project’ provides support to survivors of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV), which the World health Organization has identified as a major global public health concern. The project helps bring awareness to the issue of IPV, reduce the stigma for survivors of IPV, and supports survivors through education and resources like microloans. “We’ve learned so much about this important issue through this project and we’re on track to help 25 survivors by the end of 2025,” said student Mackenzie Friesen.

"These outstanding results highlight the creativity and dedication of our students as well as their desire to enact real change," said Sjolander. "We teach business principles and theory but having the students work on these types of projects and test them in competition really enhances their learning and gets them ready for the real world. We’re very proud to be nurturing these changemakers here at Okanagan College.”

The next step for the Enactus OC teams are attending the National Exposition in Calgary in early May.

Enactus OC is a non-profit organization that enables value-driven student leaders to form connections, build confidence and impact local communities through social, economic and environmental projects. For more information about Okanagan College’s Enactus program, visit enactusoc.ca.