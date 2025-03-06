Women leaders the focus of trades and construction technology event at OC Penticton

As president of the Canadian Home Builders Association, a Red Sealed carpenter, project manager, interior designer and president of her own design and building company, Krista Paine knows first-hand how to thrive in the construction industry.

Paine will share her story and join other women professionals at the Women in Architecture, Construction and Engineering Summit at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus this Friday (Mar. 7), in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Hard work and determination combined with good training have allowed Paine to become a central figure in the construction industry in the Central Okanagan, working her way to a great career in the skilled trades with a Red Seal certification forming a solid basis for success.

“As a Red Seal Carpenter, I know first-hand working in the trades is an incredibly rewarding and fulfilling career,” said Paine. “The sense of accomplishment, the creativity and the supportive community of fellow tradeswomen make it an amazing path to pursue. This program will help more women see themselves in the trades, providing confidence and support they need to thrive.”

In partnership with WeBC, the event will feature an interactive panel of women entrepreneurs and experts in building construction and design and to support and encourage women to thrive in careers in architecture, construction and engineering.

Several panelists have ties to the College’s Sustainable Building Technology program as well as connections throughout the architecture, construction and engineering industries, areas that need skilled workers. According to the BC Labour Market Outlook, there will be over 10,000 job openings for construction managers in the next decade, with more than 1,500 of them needed in our region. The average annual salary in the sector is more than $100,000.

“We are working on a lifelong learning approach to supporting females in construction and manufacturing as well as other trades,” said Sara Cousins, OC’s manager of trades programs. “We work with schools to provide hands-on activities as early as elementary school such as trades camps. We have events such as Jill of All Trades and Try a Trade for middle and high school students, and we have priority seats for women in all of our foundation and apprenticeship programs. We really appreciate WeBC and CHBA working with us on mentorship for women in ACE.”

This week’s event isn’t the first time Okanagan College and the Canadian Home Builders Association have worked together. The organizations have partnered on several initiatives, including OC’s Jill of All Trades events which brings high school girls to OC campuses for an engaging day in the shops with instructors and female industry mentors. The next Jill of All Trades event is planned for May 22 at OC’s Kelowna campus and will involve up to 100 high school girls, with a second session in the Fall in Penticton.