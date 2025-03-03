Celebrated Indigenous art collection coming to UBC Okanagan

Thunderbird by Chief Henry Speck (1908-1971), a vibrant Kwakwaka'wakw print from the 1960s, measuring 44 cm x 59 cm.

UBC Okanagan Gallery is pleased to announce the addition of 16 new artworks to its Public Art Collection, featuring works by seven Indigenous artists from multiple West Coast nations.

Spanning over half a century of artistic practice, the collection includes silkscreen prints and carvings that reflect the evolving art histories of contemporary Indigenous artists.

The donation comes from Milton McClaren, a respected environmental educator, and his late wife, Della McClaren. As dedicated collectors, they sought to strengthen the representation of Indigenous art within the public collection and contribute to ongoing dialogue and capacity-building for Indigenous art initiatives at UBC Okanagan.

"On behalf of UBC Okanagan Gallery, I would like to extend our gratitude to Governor General award winner Milton McClaren and the late Della McClaren for their generosity," says Gallery Director Tania Willard.

The collection includes works by prominent Indigenous artists:

Art Thompson (Nuu-chah-nulth Nation) Chief Henry Speck (Tlawit'sis, Kwakwak'awakw Nation) Dempsey Bob (Tahltan and Tlingit First Nations) Jim Johnny (Kwakwaka'wakw and Coast Salish) Lyle Wilson (Haisla Nation) Joe Wilson (Coast Salish Nation) Robert Davidson (Haida and Tlingit descent)

Among the highlights is Thunderbird (circa 1960) by Chief Henry Speck, a pioneering artist recognized for his distinctive visual style and early adoption of silkscreen printmaking. This medium helped expand the reach of Indigenous art.

"The addition of these works is vital in increasing the representation of Indigenous artists within our collection," says Willard. "This acquisition has nearly doubled the number of Indigenous artworks in our holdings and spans over 50 years of creative expression, from the 1960s to as recently as 2009."

UBC Okanagan's Public Art Collection includes over 800 works displayed in outdoor campus spaces and public buildings. These pieces provide opportunities for learning, exhibition, and critical discussion and emphasize the role of creative practice in public life.

Artworks from the McClaren donation will be featured in exhibitions at UBC Okanagan Gallery, including at its forthcoming downtown Kelowna location. To explore the Public Art Collection, visit gallery.ok.ubc.ca/public-art-collection.

The post Celebrated Indigenous art collection coming to UBC Okanagan appeared first on UBC Okanagan News.