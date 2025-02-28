UBCO, FortisBC celebrate launch of Hydrogen Research Lab

Dr. Joshua Brinkerhoff speaks to attendees during a tour of UBCO's H2LAB on Thursday, highlighting the lab's cutting-edge hydrogen research and its potential for low-carbon energy innovation.

With its doors now officially open, UBC Okanagan's new hydrogen research laboratory (H2LAB) is set to become a key hub for clean energy innovation in British Columbia.

The facility will support work around hydrogen blending, storage and real-world applications, researchers from both organizations said during the official opening on Thursday.

UBCO's Vice-Principal of Research and Innovation, Dr. Suzie Currie, said the lab is a key step in fulfilling the university's commitment to sustainable energy innovation and fostering industry-academic collaboration.

"H2LAB represents the future of clean energy research in British Columbia," said Dr. Currie. "This facility is not just a research space--it's a hub where academia and industry can work together to advance the real-world application of hydrogen technologies. With FortisBC's generous support, we can help move this critical research forward and drive low-carbon energy solutions for the province and beyond."

The 2,000-square-foot H2LAB, located in UBCO's Innovation Precinct, will explore how hydrogen can be safely blended into natural gas supply systems and utilized across multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive and marine transport. The facility was established with $2.3 million in funding from UBC, supplemented by $500,000 from FortisBC and $800,000 from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

Dawn Mehrer, FortisBC's Vice President of Corporate Services and Technology, reinforced the company's commitment to hydrogen as a low-carbon energy source.

"Through innovation, FortisBC is taking steps to help reduce emissions while meeting the energy needs of homes and businesses across our province," she said.

Following the opening remarks, attendees toured the H2LAB, where UBCO researchers showcased their ongoing work in hydrogen testing and material compatibility. UBCO researcher Dr. Dimitry Sediako highlighted the lab's advanced testing capabilities, which include hydrogen permeability testing, fatigue crack growth analysis and other industry-critical assessments.

"Before H2LAB, this kind of hydrogen research wasn't happening at this scale in Western Canada," said Dr. Sediako. "Now, we have a facility that can conduct world-class testing and collaborate with industry partners to develop the materials and technologies needed for a hydrogen-powered future."

UBCO's hydrogen research is expected to have wide-ranging implications, from supporting clean transportation initiatives to enhancing the safety and efficiency of hydrogen energy infrastructure. With FortisBC's support, the university is poised to become a key player in Canada's hydrogen research landscape.

As the event concluded, Dr. Will Hughes, Director of UBCO's School of Engineering, emphasized the lab's role as an open, collaborative space for industry engagement.

"Today is all about celebrating the collaboration between FortisBC and UBCO--where we are, and where we are going, with hydrogen research," said Dr. Hughes. "We're proud to showcase this space and let industry and community know that it stands at the ready. Come and work with us. Bring us your challenges and opportunities. Be part of hydrogen innovation in the region. Our doors are open."

