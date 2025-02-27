UBCO celebrates Embrace Aging Month

UBC Okanagan's 12 annual Embrace Aging Month begins March 1 and includes a series of events and workshops to help locals find fun, meaningful activities while learning about topics geared towards healthy aging.

Aging is a fact of life--but how people age is up to them.

To celebrate positive aging, UBC Okanagan's Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention (IHLCDP) celebrates March as Embrace Aging Month. The month is series of events and workshops that help community members find fun, meaningful activities and learn about topics such as the aging process, digital literacy, electronic health records and estate planning.

"Supporting aging well is more important than ever before," says Dr. Jennifer Jakobi, IHLCDP Director and a Professor with UBCO’s School of Health and Exercise Sciences. "By 2036, it is projected that older adults will account for 25 per cent of Canada's population. Embrace Aging Month highlights the importance of supporting and enhancing the quality of life of older adults in our communities. Aging well should be important to everyone."

This is the 12th consecutive year the university has organized Embrace Aging Month and Dr. Jakobi says the event series has proven popular in the community and the IHLCDP is proud to continue the tradition of providing interesting ways to connect with the local aging population each year. The goal of the month is to raise awareness of services, resources and educational opportunities, and at the same time, connect seniors with service providers. The sessions are for people of all ages.

"The Okanagan's aging adults are active, engaged people and a vibrant part of our population," she says. "Each year, we find interesting, interactive webinars, classes or activities to offer. These events open doors and help participants make connections so they continue to be active and engaged throughout the year."

There are events each day of the month, kicking off with an open house at the KF Centre for Excellence at Kelowna International Airport and a webinar with BC's Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt. Participants can learn through online and in-person events about better ways to interact with and use their local pharmacist, as well as fire safety tips, how to access and interpret their Interior Health MyHealthPortal as well as learn about research options that use virtual reality. Additional activities include an interactive book club, watercolour classes, chair yoga, personal health assessments, a pole walking clinic and even an introduction to e-bikes.

Embrace Aging Month is organized by UBCO's IHLCDP in partnership with Beem Credit Union and Interior Health. Events begin March 1, and all events are free and open to the public. For a full schedule and registration details, visit okanaganembraceaging.com.

The post UBCO celebrates Embrace Aging Month appeared first on UBC Okanagan News.