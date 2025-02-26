Skills Regionals and Spaghetti Bridge at Okanagan College February 26, 2025

Members of the media are invited to attend the Skills Regionals 2025 event, including the annual Spaghetti Bridge competition, at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus this Friday. Over 200 school students from across the Okanagan Valley will take part in skills building events in carpentry, welding, culinary, engineering and architecture, introducing them to the OC community.

When:

Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

Most competitions start at 10 a.m.

Spaghetti Bridge: Bridge building 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Judging at 11:30 a.m.

Closing ceremony and awards: 1 p.m. in the Centre for Learning Atrium

Where:

Okanagan College Centre for Learning, Trades training facility and the OC Student Services Building at the Kelowna Campus

1000 K.L.O. Rd, Kelowna, B.C.

Who:

Students from across the Okanagan Valley will compete to represent the region at the Skills Provincials in Abbotsford, B.C.