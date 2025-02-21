Gear up for adventure this summer with Camp OC

For many families, Camp OC is more than just a summer camp — it’s a welcoming and inspiring community where kids can explore their interests, build confidence and experience hands-on learning in a college environment. Axelle Bazett, a Kelowna parent, shares how Camp OC has become a vital part of her son’s summer experience.

“We’re now headed into our fourth year of registering our nine-year-old son to enjoy his summers at Camp OC,” said Bazett. “He loves the engaging camps, especially Minecraft, Lego Robotics, Drama Llama and Ooey Gooey Science camps — with a new camp each week, it keeps him interested and excited, while the consistency of being at the same location helps him know what to expect.”

Offered across Okanagan College campuses in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Salmon Arm, Camp OC provides a unique learning experience where kids can engage and interact in college-level facilities while being guided by expert instructors, many of whom are educators or professionals in their fields.

Designed for youth entering grades one to twelve, Camp OC blends learning and fun, offering week-long day camps in areas such as science, technology, engineering, arts, trades and outdoor exploration. The camp experience introduces youth to the post-secondary environment in a comfortable and inspiring setting — and can spark curiosity about future learning paths and careers.

Families looking to keep their kids engaged and inspired this summer can explore the Camp OC schedules online, available for viewing starting February 24 at campoc.ca.



This year, registration days are staggered by location and grade group:

Tuesday, March 4, 9 a.m.

Penticton, Vernon & Salmon Arm camps (all grades)

Wednesday, March 5, 9 a.m.

Kelowna: Grades 1-3 & After Camp Care

Thursday, March 6, 9 a.m.

Kelowna: Grades 4-6, 7-9 & 10-12

“Each year, we see incredible demand for Camp OC programs, especially in Kelowna where spots fill up quickly,” said Amanda Hromadnik, Camp OC program coordinator. “We encourage families to check out the schedule once it goes live on February 24 and have the 2025 consent forms filled out to ensure they’re ready when registration opens!”

Bazett appreciates Camp OC for the activities, supportive instructors and the after-camp care. “It's a great balance of fun, learning and friendship for my son, and easy planning for us as parents,” shared Bazett. “The attentive and energetic instructors connect well with the kids. As full-time working parents, the full-day camp hours and especially the after-camp care option have been essential for our family.”

Part of Okanagan College's InspirED (Continuing Studies and Corporate Training) department, Camp OC has been delivering exceptional summer camps across the region, providing educational and engaging experiences for youth since 2004.

Secure your child’s spot today as camps fill up quickly. Visit campoc.ca for details.