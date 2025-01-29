UBCO will help more youth explore engineering careers with Geering Up expansion

An investment from Fortis BC will provide even more opportunities for K-12 students to participate in UBCO’s Geering Up programs.

An investment from FortisBC is helping UBC Okanagan inspire more of tomorrow's engineers, scientists, critical thinkers, change-makers and problem-solvers.

FortisBC is investing more than $150,000 over three years to support UBC Okanagan's Geering Up program. This initiative is designed to inspire and engage youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

The funding will allow Geering Up to increase its outreach and programming, providing more opportunities for students to explore STEM through workshops, camps and special events.

"Geering Up is all about connecting, inspiring and nurturing the engineers of tomorrow," says Adam Cornford, Manager of Geering Up Okanagan. "FortisBC's support will be instrumental in broadening the program's reach to communities outside Kelowna--namely Penticton, Revelstoke and Kamloops to start. It will also help us develop and deliver new programming in conservation and sustainability. We will be simultaneously opening doors for more students and broadening the pathways for learning into some relevant areas, which is very exciting."

UBC's Geering Up program, which aims to spark curiosity and develop essential skills, offers students engaging, hands-on STEM experiences. The program reaches youths in nearly 50 communities annually, providing almost 5,000 K-12 students with opportunities to participate in STEM programs at UBC's Okanagan and Vancouver campuses.

Juan Rincon, Program Manager of Community Programs for FortisBC, says the investment reflects the company's commitment to fostering innovation locally and supporting the next generation of thinkers and leaders, particularly around energy efficiency and conservation.

As both the electricity and gas provider for the region, FortisBC--FortisBC Energy Inc. and FortisBC Inc.--sees advancing skills in this area as vital to meeting the province's energy needs into the future as well as driving forward the overall emissions reductions required to achieve a lower-carbon energy future.

"We appreciate the work UBCO's Geering Up team is doing to incorporate energy efficiency and conservation into its STEM programming which is an intrinsic part of sound engineering practices," says Rincon. "We're pleased to provide funding for this effort and hope it inspires local youths to become future leaders in this field."

Building on its successful model in Kelowna, Geering Up will now look to partner with local school districts, libraries and communities to help bring its program to more students, teachers and parents. Geering Up is working toward rolling out the expanded programming in communities by mid-2025.

"Our goal is to build long-term relationships and pathways for students and educators in the communities we are working in," says Cornford. "STEM topics can feel intimidating for many, and we want to help dismantle the misconceptions for students and also equip educators with new and exciting ways to integrate STEM into their classrooms and other community spaces."

Geering Up offers: • Summer camps for participants entering grades 1 to 12 at UBC's Okanagan campus. Last summer, more than 325 youths participated in 36 camps in topics from aerospace to coding and robotics. • Saturday clubs from January to April. Each session features new curriculum and hands-on activities led by UBCO undergraduate students. • Professional development programming to help teachers bolster their STEM skills and knowledge.

"We are deeply grateful to FortisBC for its generous support of Geering Up," says Dr. Will Hughes, Director of UBC Okanagan's School of Engineering. "This funding will help us deliver innovative programming and inspire even more students to explore STEM learning and career paths. We want students to know that they can do this--that with the right support and empowerment, they can thrive in STEM programs from very early on in their education all the way through post-secondary."

For more information about the Geering Up program, visit geeringupokanagan.ca.

