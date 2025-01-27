More grads set to enter the workforce after OC Convocation and Commencement ceremonies Saturday

Led into the ceremony by Syilx Okanagan drummers, hundreds of Okanagan College students were celebrated for their accomplishments, graduating into a number of in-demand career fields and into the workforce at the College's January convocation and commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

Among the nearly 300 graduates who crossed the stage this weekend, over 80 are newly trained health care workers, having completed programs including Practical Nursing, Pharmacy Technician, Health Care Assistant, Certified Dental Assistant and Health Analytics. Other grads celebrated Saturday came from Business, Science and Technology, Arts and Foundational Programs, Trades and Apprenticeships and Continuing Studies.

When OC student Destiny McNish stepped up to the podium to give the student address at the afternoon ceremony, it was to recognize the diverse circumstances each student navigates at college.

“As a high school dropout, first generation student, and a student with disabilities, my love for learning has always been tinged with the awareness that education is not built for brains like mine,” McNish said. “It turns out, most places aren’t. I decided to take a calculated risk... I imagined my journey at OC as a solo trip across an ocean in a rowboat, and I hoped I’d be able to survive any storms that I came across.

“Instead, I showed up to OC and found a safe harbour. I found a community of supportive faculty, encouraging support staff, and like-minded students; all of whom made and continue to make Okanagan College a safe, special, and life-changing place.”

Family and friends joined with local community leaders, including Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew, and OC instructors, faculty and employees to celebrate the new grads.

“The time you spent at Okanagan College was special: it is where you joined a learning community of students and instructors that will continue to support you through your next steps,” OC President Dr. Neil Fassina said. “Your education and your commitment to learning has prepared you to tackle new challenges: and that’s important, because the world needs people like all of you here.”

Convocation and Commencement ceremonies are held three times during the academic year at Okanagan College: in October, January and June.