Okanagan College paves the way for Net-Zero building training with $495,000 FortisBC collaboration

When Okanagan College alum Jerrot MacLeod was working in the Alberta oil fields pre-pandemic, he saw the construction industry undergoing a shift toward more energy efficient building practices.

Looking for a career pivot, he enrolled in OC’s Sustainable Building Technology diploma program, learning new skills around net-zero building. He was hired as soon as he graduated as the energy manager for Method Engineering and Business Services.

“The knowledge I gained provided me with a solid foundation in the technical aspects of energy efficiency while also equipping me with the skills needed to transition into a managerial role,” said MacLeod, who works alongside four other OC grads who took the same program. “The tools and training I received in the program were crucial in ensuring I had the knowledge and confidence to meet these higher standards.”

Building on the impact of the Diploma program, Okanagan College and FortisBC are working together to allow more people to transition to green jobs with FortisBC investing $495,000 into the creation of a new, shorter Sustainable Building Technology microcredential.

Okanagan College is hosting two virtual information sessions for its Sustainable Building Technology diploma program on Jan. 23 and Feb. 12.

The new microcredential is being developed to allow students to complete the training in a shorter time frame and allow easier access for working professionals to enhance their skills in the green building industry. Workers in a wide array of careers could benefit from the training, including architects, engineers, real estate developers, tradespeople, urban planners and more.

“We’re hoping to see this new, shorter program give flexibility to people so they can continue working in the industry while they are at the same time adding to their existing skills,” said Ashley Lubyk, professor and chair of the current Sustainable Building Technology diploma program at OC. “This partnership with FortisBC is exciting because we’re able to tailor the microcredential to the type of training that is in-demand right now in the industry and will only grow in importance over the next decade.”

In addition to the microcredential, which is expected to be available to students by Fall 2026, the partnership between OC and FortisBC includes other initiatives that will support learning at the College in skilled trades and other related programs.

A mobile “demonstration home” – a smaller, replica house structure on a trailer – will provide students a hands-on opportunity to engage with all aspects of net-zero building. When it is completed, the demo home will be part of a community outreach program to help promote and educate people about built-in energy efficiency and carbon reduction.

“FortisBC is committed to leading the transition to lower-carbon energy structures. Our customers need access to skilled building professionals who understand the importance of energy efficiency in construction, know how to achieve high-performance in buildings and are up to date on energy-saving technologies,” said Juan Rincon, conservation & energy management program manager, FortisBC. “Creating these new, targeted opportunities within its Sustainable Building Technology program demonstrates Okanagan College’s ongoing and innovative approach to developing leaders in this field, and we’re proud to offer our support.”

The OC-FortisBC collaboration is timely, said Rincon, as Canada works towards its 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target. Educating the construction industry helps advance the adoption of innovative technologies and drives greater efficiency in both new construction and retrofits.

Student Voices: Hear from students in the Sustainable Building Technology diploma program.

Register today for the Jan. 23 or Feb. 12 virtual information session for entrance into the Fall 2025 SBT program