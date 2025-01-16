Case management focus of new nursing micro-credential

Medical advice, help and doctors with a tablet for healthcare, research and medicine planning. Communication, collaboration and men working in cardiology talking about surgery results on technology.

UBC Okanagan's School of Nursing is now accepting applications for its newest professional development opportunity, a micro-credential in case management and care coordination.

Designed for registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses, this two-course program addresses the complexities of primary care nursing in today's health-care environment.

"Evidence shows that having access to primary care improves patient outcomes," said Sheila Epp, Associate Professor of Teaching at UBC Okanagan.

"UBC Okanagan is committed to developing nursing education to support nurses in building their competencies to be leaders and high-functioning members of interdisciplinary primary care teams."

This micro-credential program equips students with the expertise to develop, implement and evaluate patient-centred care plans.

Participants will master case management and care coordination principles to collaborate within interprofessional teams and address client needs, including those with chronic diseases or complex social determinants of health.

The program supports nurses in meeting the increasing demand for skilled care coordinators in primary health-care settings, such as clinics and community centres.

Key competencies include applying chronic disease management strategies and fostering health behaviour change, making graduates invaluable in improving client outcomes.

“We know that nurses play a key role in team-based primary care, and specific education in the care area, like these micro-credentials, is important for success," says Shannon Moore, an adjunct professor at UBCO and primary care nurse with Interior Health.

"As a primary care nurse of over a decade and now an instructor, I am passionate about educating nurses to maximize their role and scope to bring primary care to all.”

Open to registered nurses and psychiatric nurses in Canada, as well as nursing students in their final year, the program provides flexibility with its non-credit format, making it an accessible option for continuing education.

Learners who complete the micro-credential will also receive a UBC Okanagan digital badge, a recognized symbol of achievement and competency. This program is part of a series of stackable micro-credentials targeted at primary care nurses.

The first intake starts in February.

For more information, visit cpe.ok.ubc.ca/programs/case-management-and-care-coordination-for-primary-care-nursing.

