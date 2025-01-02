Professional Master's will train next generation of biotech experts

UBC Okanagan’s professional Master’s of Biotechnology is designed to fill a growing labour shortage in the industry.

UBC Okanagan is introducing a professional master's program that combines coursework, laboratory training and internships to prepare students for fulfilling careers in the biotechnology industry.

The Master of Biotechnology (MBtec) is a 16-month, course-based program ready to welcome its first cohort of students in September 2025.

Created in consultation with industry partners, the program was designed to deliver a comprehensive education in disciplines core to biotechnology while emphasizing life-long skills in critical thinking, hypothesis testing, project management, leadership and communications, says Dr. Perry Howard, Professor and Head of UBCO's Biology Department.

"This is a program that truly has it all," says Dr. Howard. "One of the unique features is that 70 per cent of program credits come from hands-on training that students receive from our world-class faculty members in areas like microbial, plant and animal cell culture, molecular cloning, genomics and bioinformatics, and advanced techniques like organoid production."

"This focus on agricultural technology and biomanufacturing will prepare graduates for a wide array of roles in the sector."

Dr. Rehan Sadiq, UBCO's Provost and Vice-President Academic, says the creation of the MBtec was made possible by an investment from the provincial government that added 200 new student seats on UBC's Okanagan campus in biotechnology, data science and engineering--all part of a long-term plan to meet the growing demand for talent in the province.

"This significant investment from the Province of BC provides new pathways for UBC Okanagan students to develop the skills and expertise needed to address complex challenges," says Dr. Sadiq. "As UBC Okanagan moves towards its 20th anniversary, the launch of the Master of Biotechnology program builds on nearly two decades of growth and interdisciplinary collaboration, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to preparing our students to lead in dynamic and critical sectors and explore innovative solutions that will shape a better future."

BC is home to Canada’s fastest-growing life sciences sector, generating $2.6 billion in gross domestic product. Currently, the industry employs more than 20,000 people and, by 2027, is projected to experience a 10-fold increase in its talent gap, translating to a shortage of 5,500 skilled workers.

"Post-secondary education and training is the fastest and most reliable way to grow and strengthen the middle class here in BC. Our government is thrilled to partner with UBC to offer this program," said Anne Kang, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

"These graduates will be the fuel of the economy. They'll have the technical skills needed to drive innovation and economic growth and develop health care to improve the lives of British Columbians while building a strong foundation to thrive long into the future."

The high demand is one of the many reasons Dr. Howard says this program makes sense for recent graduates and working professionals.

"It's a well-paying industry--we know the average compensation for those working in life sciences is 21 per cent higher than other wages across B.C. Training in a small, supportive cohort with a low faculty-to-student ratio is also beneficial. In just 16 months, students can receive a highly regarded graduate degree from UBC. From there, the possibilities are endless," says Dr. Howard.

Applications for the Master of Biotechnology program are now open.

A Master of Biotechnology information session will be held virtually on January 9. More information and registration can be found at https://events.ok.ubc.ca/event/master-of-biotechnology-virtual-information-session-2/.

Learn more about the program at biology.ok.ubc.ca/graduate/biotechnology.

