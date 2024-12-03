Using e-bikes to heal from cancer

A UBCO researcher says there is a need for novel interventions to encourage people to initiate and continue exercise after the diagnosis of illnesses like cancer.

While e-bikes have become highly popular for people who are trying to keep fit, researchers believe they can also make a significant difference for people recovering from cancer.

However, it's not as simple as providing an e-bike to get people out pedalling.

Dr. Jessica Bourne, with UBC Okanagan's School of Health and Exercise Sciences, is part of an international team that conducts research with e-bikes--specifically how they can help people who are struggling with a chronic illness such as diabetes or cancer to get exercise that could help improve their health while dealing with illness.

The team's latest research, published in JMIR Cancer, looks specifically at determining the necessary behaviour change techniques to ensure patients will use e-bikes as part of their recovery from breast and prostate cancer. Engaging in physical activity following a cancer diagnosis, she explains, can improve survival rates, reduce recurrence and help offset fatigue--a common side effect of treatment.

"Limited time, treatment side effects and a lack of confidence are common barriers to physical activity for this population," Dr. Bourne adds. "There is a need for novel interventions to encourage the initiation and maintenance of physical activity."

Knowing that the popularity of e-bikes is booming, Dr. Bourne wanted to test the feasibility of encouraging cancer patients to engage in activity using e-bikes. But while conducting research in the UK, she not only discovered a lack of clinical guidance on an appropriate amount of physical activity to undertake, she also learned that even with equipment provided, people might lack the confidence or skills to ride the bike--meaning they are not getting exercise that could help with their recovery.

"To date, the majority of e-cycling interventions have involved the provision of an e-bike, however, no additional behaviour changes have been reported," she explains, suggesting that being given an e-bike simply isn't the answer.

Dr. Bourne explains this particular research was about developing and documenting an intervention package that can be used during an e-bike trial. To do this, the researchers drew on previous research with other clinical populations, individuals being treated for, or recovering from cancer as well as cycling instructors.

These behaviour change techniques included looking at past successes to bolster self-efficacy, using self-rewards--even something as simple as small congratulations after exercising--preparing cycling equipment ahead of time to reduce stress, monitoring success and reminding participants of the joy experienced when e-cycling, a common feeling among e-cyclists.

"It's important that if we're giving people e-bikes to help them with cancer recovery, we're also giving them advice on how to safely and regularly use those bikes," she adds. "You can’t just give someone an e-bike and expect them to use it. But if you give someone an e-bike along with a package of theory-driven behavioural intervention tips, the chances are they will increase their cycling and work towards improving their health."

