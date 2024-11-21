UBCO gut health research moves from lab to real world

Dr. Deanna Gibson's research in gut microbiome research is paving the path for a new class of therapeutics that can harness beneficial bacteria to treat inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes and mood disorders.

Groundbreaking technology created by a UBC Okanagan biology professor is leading the development of new medicine that can help improve gut health.

Dr. Deanna Gibson, with UBC Okanagan's Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science, leads a research lab that investigates the intricate relationship between the gut microbiome and human health.

Dr. Gibson is a leading authority in gut microbiome research and is also a driving force behind Melius MicroBiomics, a biotech company focused on harnessing the power of the gut microbiome for improved health.

Now, her entrepreneurial spirit and deep expertise are propelling the company to the forefront of the field by developing innovative therapies for various health conditions, explains Rob Emlyn, CEO and Co-Founder of Melius MicroBiomics.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with UBC, a global leader in scientific innovation," Emlyn says. "This agreement will significantly advance our Genetically Engineered Microbial Medicine (GEMM) platform, and bring us closer to developing transformative treatments for patients in need."

Dr. Lael Parrott, Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science Dean pro tem, says this partnership is a good example of how research conducted at UBCO can make a real-world impact. She credits Dr. Gibson's innovation and enterprise to improve human health by leveraging the power of the human microbiome.

"Dr. Gibson's work has contributed to the understanding of how these trillions of microbes influence digestion, immunity, brain function and chronic diseases," adds Dr. Parrott. "Her passion for unravelling the mysteries of the gut microbiome and her commitment to improving human health demonstrate she is a forward-thinking innovator."

GEMM is a novel class of therapeutics that harness the natural powers of beneficial bacteria to treat a range of diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes and mood disorders. By incorporating the licensed platform technology into bacteria, Melius MicroBiomics aims to enhance the efficacy and competitiveness of these engineered bacteria within both the human and animal care industries.

"The technology provides an innovative opportunity to use our gut microbiome as a tool in helping to treat chronic inflammatory conditions,” says Dr. Gibson, who is also Chief Scientific Officer and a Co-Founder of Melius Microbiomics.

Melius MicroBiomics is a Vancouver-based biotechnology company with a research lab in Kelowna that is dedicated to discovering and developing innovative microbiome-based therapies.

The company is committed to translating cutting-edge microbiome research into impactful therapies, says J.P. Heale, Managing Director of Innovation UBC, adding the GEMM products represent a promising approach that can address complex diseases with unmet medical needs.

"At UBC, we are committed to building collaborations and spinoff companies that can advance groundbreaking research to generate meaningful impacts in areas such as global health," says Heale. "Through this agreement, we are excited to see how this UBC research discovery could make a significant contribution to the development of therapies that have the potential to address complex diseases and improve patient and veterinary outcomes."

