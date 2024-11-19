From BC to Berlin: UBC Okanagan offers paid internships in Germany

UBC Okanagan students have until November 30, 2024, to apply for research opportunities in Germany.

UBC Okanagan students have a unique opportunity to pursue cutting-edge research in Germany this summer through the RISE-Globalink Research Internship program, a collaboration between Mitacs and the German Academic Exchange Service.

Offering hands-on research experience to undergraduate students in STEM fields, the program provides $6,000 in funding for travel and accommodation, helping students broaden their academic horizons abroad.

Dana Lowton, Assistant Director of UBCO's Go Global Office, says the goal is to increase awareness about undergraduate research opportunities and encourage more students to pursue international experiences.

"These internships can be transformative for undergraduates by providing exposure to new research environments and professional networks that will shape their careers," says Lowton.

The RISE-Globalink program is open to full-time undergraduate students in biology, chemistry, computer science, physics, earth sciences and engineering who have completed at least two years of study.

The program, which runs for three months, will see UBCO students collaborate with researchers at top German institutions, starting between May 15 and July 15, 2025.

Applications are due by November 30, 2024, with support available for those seeking guidance on the application process.

Go Global with UBC Okanagan

This initiative is part of a larger strategy by UBCO to boost global engagement and promote student research.

Go Global provides many opportunities to research abroad while its inbound program welcomes international visiting students to conduct research at UBC Okanagan.

In addition to about 80 visiting research students annually, UBCO hosts around 35 international undergraduate researchers each summer through the Mitacs Globalink Internship program.

Lowton notes that "hosting international researchers enriches the academic environment and builds global research networks that benefit everyone."

Undergraduate to graduate research

For students considering advanced degrees, the research internship offers valuable insights and connections that can support their transition to graduate studies.

"With growing interest in global research initiatives, UBC Okanagan aims to continue supporting its students in making international connections that deepen their academic and professional experience," Lowton says.

Students interested in the RISE-Globalink program or who have questions about the application process can contact [email protected].Mitacs helpdesk staff are available for additional support at [email protected].

