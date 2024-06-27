What will Canadians be celebrating this Canada Day?

A UBCO professor is asking Canadians how they feel about their country and what it means to be a Canadian.

Canada Day is often portrayed as a time to celebrate Canada through picnics, red and white flags, and community celebrations.

UBC Okanagan's Dr. Catherine Broom is curious what Canadians will be celebrating this year.

Dr. Broom, an Associate Professor with the Okanagan School of Education, is studying how Canadians understand what Canada is--what it means to be a Canadian and how to educate for this. Along with her graduate assistant Dr. Camille Rousseau, she is gathering data from an online survey that invites Canadians to share their views on citizenship, identity and citizenship education.

Since the survey's launch two years ago, more than 500 people have participated--predominately females between the ages of 19 and 25, and those living in Western Canada. Early findings suggest that this year's Canada Day celebrations may be somewhat quiet, particularly among younger Canadians.

"Respondents generally report feeling a sense of belonging and pride in Canada at 58 per cent and 44 per cent respectively," says Dr. Broom. "However, many have been reflecting on whether being proud of Canada is appropriate given the country's historical wrongs and contemporary issues. Respondents have echoed similar sentiments stating that while some might be proud, others have a good reason not to be."

Housing concerns, economic instability, addressing Canada's historical wrongs, climate change and social inequality top the list of reasons why some Canadians may not feel proud this Canada Day.

Participants feel that Canadians should be bonded in their values and their diversity. When speaking specifically about the values Canadians should share, participants reported more than 390 unique responses. Across these responses, key values include kindness, respect and diversity.

"On a positive note, participants' hope for the future of Canada is that it be a welcoming nation of inclusivity, tolerance and acceptance," says Dr. Broom.

And she notes many agree the maple leaf is the most commonly associated symbol of Canada.

By the end of this research, Dr. Broom hopes to develop recommendations for school citizenship education programs that address participants' feedback and bring Canadians together.

People can learn more about the study, find resources on citizenship education or fill out the survey at citizenshipeducation.ok.ubc.ca.

The survey is open to adults across Canada, and is available in English and French.

The post What will Canadians be celebrating this Canada Day? appeared first on UBC Okanagan News.