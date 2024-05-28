OC professor named Business Woman of the Year

Okanagan College business professor Dr. Kyleen Myrah was named the 2024 Business Woman of the Year by the Kelowna Women In Business (KWIB) organization earlier this month.

Myrah was not able to be at the award ceremony as she was with Okanagan College students at the Enactus Canada National Exhibition, doing what she does best, leading students to chase their passions and make a difference with their careers.

Myrah’s mother was in attendance along with OC business alum Danielle Walker, who accepted the award on her behalf and read from a statement prepared by Kyleen. Myrah stated it was an absolute honour to be among such a strong group of business women.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of the journey of current and past students and witness their incredible growth and see how committed they are to community. Fostering the next generation of leaders has been a highlight of my academic career,” says Myrah. “I also want to recognize my mom, my first mentor, who instilled confidence in me, always encouraging me to challenge myself, and to use my skills to make a difference and support others.

“Leadership is a lifelong process – we are never at the finish line; we need to keep being curious and ask questions, not be afraid to be vulnerable and admit when we do not know it all, or when we need help,” continues Myrah. “And most importantly, lift others up, and help them succeed. Because when we do that, our organizations and institutions are better, our relationships are more fulfilling, and we are more hopeful.”

The KWIB Woman of the Year is given to a leader who is a champion for women in the workforce and role model within her industry who displays excellence in her field and is actively involved in the local business community.?

“I want to congratulate Dr. Kyleen Myrah for this incredible award which is well-deserved given her tremendous leadership to our business students and her efforts to support the community,” says Joe Baker, Dean of the OC School of Business. "Having leaders like Dr. Myrah within our business program is a huge advantage for our students, who are learning from people who are on the cutting edge of best practices in the world of business.”

The School of Business at Okanagan College provides a career-oriented and innovative approach to education so that learners of various ages, experience levels, and cultures succeed. Our unique business programs have a strong focus on integrating theory and subject-matter knowledge with practical applications through business competitions, community-based course projects and work experiences.