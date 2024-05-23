Enactus OC has a strong showing at Canadian Nationals

Okanagan College students met with success as they competed against other students across Canada with the latest venture from its sustainable business the Unusually Good Food Co., at the Enactus Canada National Exposition in Toronto that took place May 14-16.

Two teams from Enactus OC took part in the competition which brought together students from post-secondary schools to present unique new ideas and test them against their peers while being judged by industry experts. The Nationals team made it through to the semifinal round, showing they are consistent among the top teams in the country.

OC presented two student led projects: Project Bee, promoting bee conservation through education and habitat restoration, a project that will see OC students work with hundreds of Grade 4 students to promote bee education and produce locally sourced honey.

The team also placed in the top six in the country with the latest iteration from the Unusually Good Food Co., a project that addresses food waste by utilizing discarded apples and includes products such as Unusually Good Hard Cider and gluten free apple flour.

“I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing team of students and faculty,” says Rebekah Dingwall, President of Enactus OC. “I have witnessed this group of students dedicate thousands of volunteer hours and hard work in the community and on their projects. Their embodiment of team spirit at the Enactus National Exposition was inspiring to me as a leader. I am so proud of the impact our team has achieved this year and I look forward to seeing the team’s continued success and growth in the future.”

Dingwall received one of 20 Founder’s Bursaries for $2,500 for entrepreneurial student leadership across the country. And the Enactus OC team also received a National Community Engagement Award for the team’s deep connection with their community, partners and beneficiaries.

During the National Exposition, OC alum and past Okanagan College Enactus President Danielle Walker was named the Enactus Canada Alumni of the Year.

"My journey with Enactus Okanagan College has been incredibly fulfilling," says Walker. "I owe a huge thanks to the Grant Thornton LLP (Canada) Foundation’s Greater Purpose Program for supporting these students through the Grant Thornton Student Empowerment Fund.”

“This surprise nomination has touched me deeply. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for this incredible honour and to thank you for allowing me to be part of your story. There's no better feeling than knowing you have helped someone believe in themselves and begin to realize their full potential. Being involved in Enactus Okanagan College was life-changing, my experiences shaped who I am today, and I am so proud to help ensure future students continue to have this incredible opportunity.”

Enactus Canada is dedication to nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship and social impact among students. Their guidance and platform are instrumental in empowering Enactus teams nationwide, not only to create transformative projects but also to inspire the next generation of leaders who are making our world a better place.

“Attending business competitions is something that really provides a unique educational opportunity for our students and to see the success our students have, really shows how we are preparing our students for success in the real world,” says Joe Baker, Dean, School of Business. “We’re proud of our students, our faculty and coaches in this incredible experience.”

Enactus OC students at Okanagan College achieved four podium finishes at the recent Enactus Canada Regional Exposition held in Calgary on March 14 and 15, 2024, the only team to achieve these results. Sixteen teams across four provinces in Western Canada competed for top placements in four Impact Challenges and the Enactus OC team secured a gold, silver and two bronze placements (or one first, one second and two third place finishes) earning $3,500 in prize money.

The Environmental sustainability challenge team presenting on Unusually Good flour is Mackenzie Friesen, Gurnoor Johol, Elias Rojas, Chelsey Simmons, Reece Lequilloux with help from Kayla Warner, coached by Dr. Danielle Robinson and Brad Steinbart. The Nationals team consists of Rebekah Dingwall, Josh Smith, Michaela Dew, Carter Thompson, Katalin Csorba, Andrew Loken and Luke Howe coached by Dr. Kyleen Myrah and Mark Ziebarth.

The Enactus OC students have an incredible history of strong competition results including capturing the Canadian Title and placing Top Four at the Enactus World Cup in 2022. In 2023 the team achieved national team awards (Brand Champion, Team Advisor), student national awards (HSBC entrepreneurial woman of the year for MacKenna Lenarcic and Whitney Barham Social Justice Bursary for Annika Kirk) and receiving the Canadian Runner up title.

Enactus OC is a non-profit organization at Okanagan College that enables value-driven student leaders to form connections, build confidence and positively impact local communities through social, economic and environmental projects.