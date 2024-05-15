EnactusOC back on National stage with cool business ventures

Okanagan College business students are competing against other students across Canada with the latest venture from its sustainable business the Unusually Good Food Co., at the Enactus Canada National Exposition in Toronto, taking place May 14-16.

Two teams from EnactusOC will compete in the event which brings together business students from post-secondary schools to present unique new ideas and test them against their peers while being judged by industry experts.

OC will present two student led projects: Project Bee, promoting bee conservation through education and habitat restoration, a project that will see OC students work with hundreds of Grade 4 students to promote bee education and produce locally sourced honey. The team will also present the latest iteration from the Unusually Good Food Co., a project that addresses food waste by utilizing discarded apples and includes products such as Unusually Good Cider and gluten free apple flour.

OC School of Business students achieved four podium finishes at the recent Enactus Canada Regional Exposition held in Calgary on March 14 and 15, 2024. With 16 teams across four provinces in Western Canada competing for top placements in four Impact Challenges. The EnactusOC team secured podium finishes in every category.

OC students attending the Nationals will be Rebekah Dingwall, Katalin Csorba, Linden Webster-Krist, Seirian Major?, Kaitlin Senko, Josh Smith, Andrew Lowken. Mackenzie Friesen, Gurnoor Johol, Elias Rojas, Chelsey Simmons, Reece Lequilloux with help from Kayla Warner. The teams are coached by Todd Gillick, Brad Steinbart, Danielle Robinson, Kyleen Myrah and Mark Ziebarth.

Last year Enactus OC students captured top spot at the Canadian National Exhibition and placed Top Four at the World Championships.

Part of the Okanagan College School of Business, EnactusOC is a non-profit organization that enables value-driven student leaders to form connections, build confidence and positively impact local communities through social, economic and environmental projects.