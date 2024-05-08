UBC Okanagan celebrates expansion, innovation during Nursing Week

To observe National Nursing Week, UBC Okanagan’s School of Nursing invites the community to acknowledge and support the pivotal roles of nurses, nurse educators and nursing students.

Their contributions are instrumental in shaping the future of care in British Columbia and nationwide.

"With the support of the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, we are expanding our existing programs and developing new pathways and courses," says Jacqueline Denison, Interim Director of the School of Nursing. "These new opportunities will shape the next generation of nurses."

UBCO Nursing's new and expanded programs are pivotal in adapting to and meeting the complex needs of today’s health-care landscape.

"Nurses perform vital work in our clinics, hospitals and communities. The new and expanded programs at UBC Okanagan will create more training opportunities for nurses looking to grow their knowledge as they care for British Columbians and their families," says Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

New Micro-Credentials in Primary Care UBCO Nursing launched the first of four micro-credentials, a Primary Care Practice Essentials Certificate. The certificate will build nurses' knowledge and skills in team-based primary care, which is crucial for health promotion, early disease detection and managing chronic disease.

Specialty Nursing Pathways In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, the school is supported in integrating specialty nursing education pathways--including critical care, perinatal and perioperative nursing--into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. This will allow new graduates to move quickly and competently into specialty nursing practice.

Indigenous Graduate Education in Nursing Program The Ministry and the Canadian Institute for Health Research are supporting the development of the Indigenous Graduate Education in Nursing program. The program is a collaboration between several Indigenous communities and five BC post-secondary institutions.

The goal is to meet the health-care needs of Indigenous people through the mentorship and training of Indigenous nurse leaders.

Two Indigenous nursing students have completed the pilot MSN Research Methods course on Indigenous Health Nursing Approaches to Wellness at UVic as part of their pathway. Four new Indigenous Master's students are set to begin the pathway at UBC Okanagan this month.

