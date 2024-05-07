Okanagan high school students Experiencing OC

This years’ Experience OC events across OC campuses continue this week with events in Vernon (May 8) and Penticton (May 9).

In Vernon, the campus is set to welcome more than 750 local high school students from the local school districts while hundreds more are signed up in Penticton to get a firsthand look at college life and to be guided through the maze of career options available beyond high school.

Experience OC details here.

Experience OC is designed to address one of the most pressing challenges faced by students today: the uncertainty of where to begin their career journey. By providing a taste of various academic disciplines and engaging with professionals in these fields, Experience OC helps students discover their passions and potential career paths that allow them the opportunity to study in a place the know and love.

"With over 500 students from Vernon and 250 from Penticton registered, we are thrilled at the opportunity to open up new pathways for our future leaders," said Mehgan Cabrera, Associate Director Recruitment & Enrolment Management at OC, who noted previous events were held in Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

“While OC is renowned for our cutting-edge business programs, well-compensated trades programming, and comprehensive health care careers, we are eager to broaden students’ horizons by showcasing the diverse array of other educational opportunities available here.”

Join us at Experience OC to discover the breadth of innovative and exciting programs that can shape the future of every student.

"Our mission is to illuminate the wide array of career possibilities that many students are often unaware of—from Sustainable Building Technology to Water Engineering Technology, Kinesiology, Animation, Food, Wine, Tourism and Computer Science," said Cabrera.

For information on any OC programs, find information on our website or email [email protected].