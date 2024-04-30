Canadian Chief of Defence Staff, General Wayne Eyre, Inspires Okanagan College Students

Okanagan College history student Joshua Lee may never have thought he would receive advice directly from Canada's highest-ranking soldier, during his OC education.

But that's exactly what happened earlier this year for Lee and a handful of lucky OC students, when General Wayne Eyre, Canada's Chief of Defence staff, made a visit to Okanagan College.

Lee, a student in OC's Associate of Arts Program, was among an audience of students and employees who met with General Eyre to discuss the role of the armed forces in Canada as well as other topics in a wide ranging discussion.

"I appreciate the way General Wayne Eyre highlighted the importance of post-secondary and lifelong education as a way for all Canadians to defend our democracy by developing the knowledge and critical thinking skills to adapt to a world where evolving technology is making disinformation a growing threat,” said Lee.

General Eyre shared his insights on the evolving role of Canada's military in the face of climate change, geopolitical instability, and technological advancements, to an OC audience February 29, 2024.

Fellow OC student, Avneet Hothi felt that the General’s role in addressing climate change and geopolitical threats was impactful for students to understand.

“It was interesting to hear the Chief of Defence dive deeper into the various duties he is a part of and must oversee for our country,” said Hothi. “I particularly appreciated how he explained in detail the steps our government is taking to address climate change, as well as the importance of taking various threats and different political decisions other countries around the world are making seriously – and understanding the impact they may have on us.”

General Eyre, who was invited to speak at OC, mentioned the important role of members of the Armed Forces during a recent deployment of army reservists, including faculty and students, on Operation LENTUS to combat BC's forest fires.

After the presentation General Eyre invited questions from the floor. The conversations fostered an environment of open dialogue and inquiry.

Okanagan College Provost and VP, Academic, Dr. Samantha Lenci commented on how the presentation emphasized OC’s commitment to empowering students to take on global issues.

"General Wayne Eyre's visit to Okanagan College demonstrates our commitment to fostering informed discussions and the pivotal role of education in shaping future leaders. This event reinforces Okanagan College's dedication to providing a platform for dialogue on pressing global issues and aligns with our mission to empower learners to contribute meaningfully to society," said Provost Lenci.

The event highlighted the work of the Canadian Defence and Security Network (CDSN), of which Okanagan College is a partner, dedicated to researching global health in the context of Canadian national and international security policies. The project is funded through the Department of Defence through its MINDs Network Collaboration Grant.

