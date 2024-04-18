"Peachland Andrews" team triumphs at UBCO's revived Live Case Challenge

The Peachland Andrews team of Kelly Robinson, Philip St-Cyr, Chloe Bank, Bao Thai and Callia Babin won the $8,000 Live Case Challenge and hoisted the Argus Cup in the UBCO Faculty of Management business simulation.

With a focus on collaboration, the Peachland Andrews team--comprised of UBCO Faculty of Management students Kelly Robinson, Philip St-Cyr, Chloe Bank, Bao Thai and Callia Babin--won the 2024 Live Case Challenge, the Argus Cup and $3,500 of the $8,000 total prize money.

UBC Okanagan's Faculty of Management, in collaboration with Argus Properties Ltd., hosted the annual Live Case Challenge event, a comprehensive business challenge for over 230 students.

Teams tested themselves against a dynamic online business simulation. The simulation immersed students in a competitive marketplace where they operated virtual sensor-manufacturing companies. Over seven simulated years, teams had to strategically allocate resources to target markets and make cross-functional decisions in finance, marketing, strategy and operations.

Shifting customer preferences, a recession, competitive pricing and product decisions provided continuous challenges. The Live Case Challenge highlights the value of partnerships with regional organizations in fostering a thriving business community.

"We're thrilled to bring the Live Case Challenge back for its 10th year," said Sandy Hilton, Dean pro tem with the Faculty of Management. "This year’s innovative simulation format provided an exceptional experiential learning opportunity. Students experimented, explored strategies and received instant feedback, leading to critical thinking and innovative solutions. It was inspiring to see the enhanced collaboration, communication and strategic thinking in action."

In today’s rapidly evolving job market, Live Case Challenge plays a vital role in equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. By partnering with industry leaders like Argus Properties Ltd., UBC Okanagan can bridge the gap between theory and practice, offering students invaluable real-world experience.

"I am truly excited to champion our support for the community and education, particularly the invaluable significance of UBC’s Okanagan campus," said Dallas Gray, Manager of Business Development and Leasing at Argus Properties Ltd. "The opportunity for students to engage with the Live Case Challenge is incredibly promising, as they are the future business leaders of the Okanagan. My heartfelt congratulations go out to these aspiring minds for their dedication and efforts."

"Facilitating the simulation was incredibly rewarding," said Faculty of Management Lecturer Jana Martin. "Watching students strategize, adapt to real-time feedback, and embrace the competitive aspect was inspiring. Their high engagement reflects the impactful learning experience, blending strategy, teamwork, and networking within the business community.”

"This year's Live Case Challenge was a lot of work, but the quality of student engagement made it all worthwhile," added Hilton. "We are already looking forward to next year’s event. These types of learning experiences are key to helping students apply knowledge while building their skills effectively. We're very grateful for Argus' long-term support for this important initiative."

