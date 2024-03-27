Countdown is on for move-in to new student housing at Okanagan College

When the fall term starts in September, the number of students living on campus at Okanagan College in Kelowna will more than double.

A new student housing building at the corner of K.L.O. Road and Campus West Road is still a few months away from being move-in-ready; however, OC is anticipating a construction-related milestone in the coming weeks, with the building nearing “substantial completion.”

The six-storey building includes elements of mass timber and features unique design elements from two well-known Indigenous artists. It will add 216 rooms to OC’s campus housing in Kelowna, in addition to the already existing 144 rooms at Skaha Place.

“This government is taking action to solve one of the biggest challenges facing students today – finding safe, secure, and affordable housing close to campus,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “In seven years, 7,766 student housing beds have been built, and we’re underway to build another 4,000 on-campus beds that will allow students to live where they learn, focus on their studies and relieve pressure on the local rental market.”

With OC sites located on the traditional territory of the Syilx, Secwépemc, Ktunaxa and Sinixt Nations, Okanagan College works with Indigenous communities and artists to acknowledge the Nations through unique artwork at all of its campuses.

For the new student housing in Kelowna, artist Les Louis, an Okanagan College alumnus who was born and raised in the Lower Similkameen Band, has created story pole designs near the interior entrance, creating a warm and welcoming space.

Syilx artist Clint George’s feather sculpture is built into the building’s exterior solar shades. George is a member of the Penticton Indian Band.

“Our mission is to transform lives and communities, and we know these new campus housing options are critical to many students,” said OC President Neil Fassina. “With more than 200 rooms being added on our Kelowna campus, and the first-ever on-campus student housing facilities opening their doors to students this fall in Vernon and Salmon Arm, we know that more people will be able to pursue post-secondary education and training at OC for years to come.”

The new campus student housing building at Okanagan College’s campus on K.L.O. is just one of three new facilities that will be available to students this September. In Vernon, construction is nearing completion on 100 rooms and in Salmon Arm, a project to build 60 rooms is also progressing. All three new buildings will be open this fall, and applications are currently being accepted from interested students.

The Province has invested $69.1 million into the three Okanagan College student housing projects.

More information about the new buildings and how to apply for all on-campus student housing at Okanagan College is available on the OC website at okanagan.bc.ca/housing.