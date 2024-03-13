Help us enhance the OC website and win OC merch!

College Relations has embarked on several web-related projects to enhance the student experience on the OC website, making access to our programming as easy as possible.

We need the help of our OC community and we've got OC-branded draw prizes for your help.

Take the OC website questionnaire and help us identify issues on the website so we can tackle them, supporting prospective and current student's journey on our website.



Take the questionnaire and submit your name for draw prizes for newly branded and legacy OC merchandise, helping students in the process.



Take the questionnaire here:

We will announce draw prize winners in April in an edition of OC This Week and winners will be notified by email.