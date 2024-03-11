Okanagan College students advance in finance research challenge

A student trio from the Okanagan College (OC) School of Business are on their way to the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Institute Research Challenge Sub-Regionals. This follows a win at a local level competition hosted by CFA Societies of British Columbia in Vancouver last month.

“As a CFA affiliated institution, Okanagan College is honoured to support our students in competitions like the CFA Institute Research Challenge,” said Joe Baker, Dean, School of Business. “We’re excited to see how far our students can go using the skills and knowledge they have gained here at the OC School of Business.”

The OC team includes Business students Seth Lewis, Manmeet Dhaliwal and Natasha Savelieva, coached by Business Administration Professor Elena Mitropolsky,

"Natasha, Seth and Manmeet are a very talented, motivated and hard-working student team, having performed the most in-depth analysis to lead to a strong win,” said coach and faculty member Elena Mitropolsky. “The students benefited greatly from their experience at the OC Student Investment Fund, and we are grateful for the guidance received from the OC School of Business, faculty and CFA Okanagan Society members.

Manmeet Dhaliwal, a Bachelor of Business Administration student at Okanagan College, shared how he and his teammates have been working hard since last October to prepare for the competition.

"Competing in the CFA Research Challenge has been an unparalleled experience. We poured our hearts into this, and to see our success is incredibly rewarding,” said Dhaliwal. “This challenge incorporated everything we've learned at Okanagan College and serves as a testament to the caliber of our faculty. We are immensely proud to have represented Okanagan College and look forward to competing on the national stage."

An annual global competition, the CFA Institute Research Challenge provides post-secondary students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis and professional ethics. Each student is tested on their analytical, valuation, report writing and presentation skills.

After winning the local competition, the OC team moves on to a sub-regional round later this month, where they have an opportunity to advance to the regional competition followed by the Global Final held the week of May 13, 2024, in Warsaw, Poland.

The Okanagan College School of Business is proud to offer a career-oriented and innovative education. Learners benefit from unique business programs that integrate theory and subject-matter knowledge with practical applications through opportunities such as business competitions, community-based course projects, and work experiences. To learn more, please visit the Okanagan College School of Business website at okanagan.bc.ca/business.