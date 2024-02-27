UBC Okanagan hosts annual Embrace Aging month

March is Embrace Aging Month and UBC Okanagan has a jampacked schedule of workshops and activities to help with a healthy transition along the journey of aging.

If anyone is looking for the secret to a long and healthy life, it might be found at one of UBC Okanagan's upcoming Embrace Aging events.

An annual event for more than 10 years, each March, UBCO's Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention (IHLCDP) organizes a variety of events that promote tips and activities to encourage healthy aging.

One such event, a Zoom webinar on March 20, is titled The 10 Secrets of Aging. Participants will learn several tips and ideas for a healthy transition that can help embrace the journey of aging.

Dr. Jennifer Jakobi, Director of the IHLCDP and co-lead of UBCO's Aging in Place Research Cluster, notes individuals who are 65 years and older are part of the fastest-growing age group in Canada. Over the next 20 years, the population of older adults is expected to grow by greater than 65 per cent.

"One goal of our research team is to support older adults to remain in their homes--safely and comfortably--by developing evidence-based, in-home self-management supports to maintain independence," says Dr. Jakobi, a Professor with the School of Health and Exercise Sciences

"When we think that this particular age group is part of the fastest-growing group in Canada today, we need to provide ample services and opportunity for older adults to have choices in where and how they want to age," she explains. "Embrace Aging Month brings into focus the joy of aging and at the same time provides tips and ideas on how to navigate this phase of life."

Throughout March there are a number of events for people to attend including webinars on a variety of subjects including estate planning, digital literacy, living with dementia, learning how electronic medical records and health portals work, as well as ending ageism and an introduction session on tarot cards.

Those looking for some physical activity can take part in a Bollywood-style dancing workshop, receive a 10-use punch card with local sponsor Global Fitness for functional aging fitness classes, try chair yoga, learn about electric bikes, attend mingle Mondays and even try out a bird watching session at Mission Creek.

"While Embrace Aging Month brings into focus the importance of supporting older adults in our communities, the sessions are for young and old alike," adds Dr. Jakobi. "We have tried to think of something for just about everyone."

Embrace Aging Month is organized by UBCO's IHLCDP in partnership with Interior Savings and Interior Health. Events begin Friday, March 1 and all events are free and open to the public. For a full schedule and registration details, visit: okanaganembraceaging.com

The post UBC Okanagan hosts annual Embrace Aging month appeared first on UBC Okanagan News.