Students celebrate Convocation and Commencement in emotional ceremonies at OC

As Okanagan College graduate Kimara DeJong stood in front of her peers, ready to begin a career in health care, she took a moment to mark the occasion with humour and grace, something that will serve her well as she embarks on her career.

Kimara, who earned her Licenced Practical Nursing diploma, and nearly 300 students crossed the stage Saturday at Okanagan College, now graduated and ready to enter the workforce and make an impact on the world.

“Remember, laughter still is and always will be the best medicine,” she told the gathered crowd of fellow graduates, friends, family and community members in a heart-warming address. “We are leaving OC with the knowledge, compassion and resilience to become the nurses that inspired us in the first place. Let us go forward with confidence and embrace our new careers. I cannot wait to see the incredible difference that each of you will make in the world.”

Fellow graduate Genice Sabado told her peers to embrace the journey ahead of each of them.

“To my fellow graduates, each one of us has overcome unique challenges. I may not know everyone here, but I know that some students are working multiple jobs, raising their children, and maybe have traveled from distant places just to pursue their education,” she said. “It's a testament to the resilience, hard work and perseverance within each of us that, despite these challenges, we are here today as graduates.”

The Winter Convocation and Commencement ceremony is one of three held annually at Okanagan College.

Students graduated from programs in Arts and Foundational Studies, the OC School of Business, Health and Social Development, Science and Technology, Trades, and Continuing Studies.

Speaking on behalf of the Okanagan College Board of Governors, Vice Chair Andrea Alexander offered the following words of congratulations:

“We celebrate your perseverance, commitment and hard work. In making the decision to attend OC, you have created new opportunities for your future,” said Alexander. “At Okanagan College, every decision we make is centred around you, our students. To see you here today, celebrating alongside your fellow students, your faculty and most importantly, your family, gives us clear motivation to keep supporting students.”

