Okanagan College provides golden opportunity for local seniors

Learning can be for everyone, and 67-year-old Okanagan College graduate Denise Dickson is living proof.

At 67 years young, Denise's decision to pursue post-secondary education was motivated by a desire to stay mentally and socially active. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Denise felt the pinch of social isolation. Additionally, she wanted to upgrade her skills while enjoying the challenge of learning something new.

"Learning keeps one younger. It keeps your mind active and engaged,” she said. “I’ve found formal learning has made my mind more active and has helped me develop new problem-solving and reasoning abilities.

Denise decided to pursue a Certificate in Business Administration at Okanagan College because having a goal gave her a sense of purpose – something to aspire to.

"Pursuing a credential like a certificate gives you that sense of achievement. Having goals is important for people of all ages," she said, something echoed by B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for seniors.

“Education should be accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee and Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Services and Long-Term Care. “I am proud of people like Denise, who are furthering their education, setting an amazing example for others, and showing that you can pursue a post-secondary education at any age. Education not only empowers people, it also helps us all when people like Denise apply their educational skills to help and encourage others.”

Denise says her experiences demonstrate that post-secondary education can be an excellent way for seniors to remain socially engaged, learn new skills, and continue to grow as individuals.

"Pursuing post-secondary education is a golden opportunity for seniors in the Okanagan Valley to enrich their lives, foster social connections and stay mentally active," she said. “I applied and had a job before I graduated. I now work as an event planner. Many of my learnings have been applied in my position, especially marketing.”

Denise says she enjoyed being a part of class discussions and learning, her education even led to her securing a part-time job.

"Denise's experiences demonstrate the value of lifelong learning and the important role that post-secondary education can play in enriching the lives of individuals, regardless of their age. Having learners of all ages in the classroom offers valuable. Having diversity in classrooms is beneficial to the learning of all students," said Yvonne Moritz, Associate Vice President Education Services.

The diverse perspectives Denise brought to the classroom enriched her learning and broadened the worldview of her fellow students.

“Denise brought a broad perspective from her life and work experience. When sharing in class, she was always open to learning from other points of view, in this case, a difference in generations. Fostering diverse perspectives in the classroom broadens students’ world views and encourages critical thinking” said Professor Amy Modahl.

