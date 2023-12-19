Okanagan College announces new chair, vice chair

Okanagan College (OC) is pleased to announce Dale Safinuk as the new chair of the Board of Governors, following an election at the Board’s December meeting.

Safinuk, a retired financial services executive with TD Bank, was appointed by the province to the OC Board in 2019 and replaces outgoing chair Juliette Cunningham, a business owner and former Vernon city councillor, who was first elected chair in 2021.

“OC’s commitment to students and to this region is unparalleled,” said Safinuk. “My heart is truly aligned to the College and its mission to transform lives and communities, and it is an honour to be chosen to serve as chair. I am grateful to the Board, and in particular to the leadership of Chair Cunningham over the past two years.”

“One of the best parts of our roles on the Board of Governors is being able to interact and engage with students,” said Cunningham. “I have really enjoyed attending convocation and commencement ceremonies, student award presentations and alumni gatherings as chair of the Board, because it has allowed me to experience the optimism, energy and enthusiasm of OC students – something that will stay with me for years to come.”

Cunningham will continue to serve on the Board through July 2024, at which time her appointment concludes. With Safinuk’s election as chair on Dec. 12, Board members elected Andrea Alexander to succeed him in the vice-chair role. Alexander is a Westbank First Nation Councillor and has served on the OC Board of Governors since 2020.

“The demand for skilled, trained workers across all industries and sectors right now is high,” said Dr. Neil Fassina, OC president. “This is a critical time for Okanagan College to be able to respond to labour market needs and offer access to post-secondary education programs and courses that will equip students to progress in their careers and contribute to our region’s economy and wellbeing. Our Board of Governors provides leadership to the College in delivering on our commitments to students and communities and we welcome Dale and Andrea to their new roles.”

The OC Board of Governors consists of community leaders appointed by the provincial government as well as elected members representing OC's instructional and support staff, and students.

Dale Safinuk

Board term: July 2019 – July 2025

A retired Financial Services Executive with TD Bank, Safinuk previously served on the Advisory Board for Ch'nook Indigenous Students Education at UBC; as Co-Chair of TD's Diversity Leadership Council for Indigenous people; and served as Board Member with TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.

Andrea Alexander

Board term: July 2020 – July 2026

Andrea Alexander is a councillor for Westbank First Nation where she has served since 2019. She currently sits on the Regional District of Central Okanagan Electoral Area Services Committee, Southern Interior Construction Association Board, Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, Okanagan Nation Alliance Syilx Indian Residential School Committee, and the Westbank First Nation Economic Development Commission.

Juliette Cunningham

Board term: July 2018 – July 2024

Cunningham has been on the OC Board of Governors since 2018. She is a business owner and has served in her community of Vernon as school trustee and city councillor. In those roles she served as School District 22 Chair, Greater Vernon Advisory Committee Chair, Regional District of North Okanagan Vice Chair, and Okanagan Basin Water Board Vice Chair. Cunningham has an extensive history of working with non-profit Boards such as the Women’s Centre, Junction Literacy, People Place, Museum, the Early Years Council, and Turning Points Collaborative Society.