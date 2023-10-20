OC hockey players chip in for collegiate hockey team

The Okanagan Lakers hockey team, consisting of students from Okanagan College, earned two wins in the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League last weekend, beating rivals Thompson Rivers University and Simon Fraser University.

The team is back in action this weekend with games Friday October 20 at 7:30 p.m. against the University of Victoria Vikings and Saturday Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. against the Vancouver Island Mariners.

The win over the SFU Red Leafs last weekend, a 5-3 victory over the perennial powerhouse SFU club on Saturday night, was the Lakers first ever win over SFU and only the third loss for SFU since the 2021-22 season.

It was the second win of the weekend and followed a 7-4 victory on Friday night over the TRU Miners.

In the SFU win, the Lakers’ Joe Davidson was named the first star of the game while Carter Bettenson was named the third star.

On Friday night in Merrit, the Lakers got a pair of goals from J. Davidson en route to the 7-4 victory.

Both games will be live streamed on YouTube and stats are available on the league web site.

