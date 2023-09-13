OC welcomes more than 550 international students at fall orientation

Last week, Okanagan College welcomed more than 550 students from 70 countries at fall orientation events held at its four campuses. We're excited to be welcoming the largest numbers of international students to the College this semester, with many students from India, the Philippines, Japan, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil, China, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. We are proud to have the biggest volunteer groups this year, including 42 volunteers from 19 different countries.

"International students bring with them rich experiences and perspectives that will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrant tapestry of our college community," says Sakura Francisca Hirata, Marketing and Recruitment Specialist with International Education. "Besides the on-campus orientations, students have attended virtual orientation sessions throughout the spring and summer. Cultural liaisons Kiran Arora (Penticton), Fanny Chapman (Vernon and Salmon Arm) and Gina Lee (Kelowna) are available to assist students and staff to help students with the transition."

The International Education department has information on mobility opportunities for students to study abroad short- and long-term. Grants are also available to Canadian students wishing to study abroad.

Anyone with questions about International Education services at OC, please reach out to the International Education department at [email protected].

Please join us in extending a warm Okanagan welcome to our international scholars!