Okanagan College welcomes new board member

Okanagan College is pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Battersby as the newest member of its Board of Governors.

Battersby brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role, having dedicated over 30 years of service to the College and the community.

Prior to her retirement in 2021, Battersby served as the Student Services – Financial Awards Analyst at Okanagan College, where she played a large role in supporting students in their educational pursuits. Her deep understanding of the institution, its programs, and its commitment to student success makes her an invaluable addition to the board.

“We’re excited to have someone with such a wide breadth of experience at Okanagan College and in the community join the OC board of governors,” said Juliette Cunningham, Chair of the OC Board of Governors. “Cindy will join our Board in guiding the institution’s strategic direction, ensuring its ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education to students while fostering a supportive and inclusive campus environment.”

Battersby’s involvement in the community extends beyond her contributions to Okanagan College. She has served as the Vice President Administration for the BC Association of Student Awards Professionals. Additionally, she held the position of Vice President Component 7 (education, science, tech, and admin) of the BCGEU from 2019 until 2021.

“I look forward to bringing my experience with students and employees to further advance the mission and vision of Okanagan College,” said Battersby. “I am committed to continue advocating for students and employees and am excited to join the board of governors.”