OneSky Community Resources receives funding to offer free tuition for new Early Childhood Education program at OC’s Penticton Campus

OneSky Community Resources, in collaboration with Okanagan College (OC) and the Government of British Columbia, is excited to announce a new Early Childhood Education (ECE) program featuring free tuition and a flexible delivery method for people living in the South Okanagan.

The program is designed to help support the childcare industry in the South Okanagan with 15 seats in the free program which begins Aug. 26 at OC’s Penticton campus. Applicants must meet certain criteria to qualify for the funding.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous funding through the Community Workforce Response Grant program and excited to partner on this initiative with Okanagan College,” said Tanya Behardien, Executive Director for OneSky Community Resources. “This funding will open doors for local aspiring Early Childhood Educators and support a growing need for these professionals in our community.”

This new ECE program in Penticton also introduces a hybrid delivery model, providing flexibility for students who may be working or have other commitments. Students only need to attend one inperson class per week and can take the rest of the program online.

The 11-month program also includes three practicum courses, providing students with real-world experience, one of the hallmarks of an OC education, which also includes community based and professional instructors teaching in a small and intimate setting.

“At Okanagan College we continue to look for new and innovative ways to support communities up and down the Okanagan Valley by creating programming designed to get people working,” said Neil Fassina, Okanagan College President. “This Early Childhood Education program is a perfect example of working with a great community partner like OneSky Community Resources to help train the workforce of the future and support children and families in the South Okanagan.”

The ECE program at Okanagan College has a longstanding reputation for excellence in comprehensive training. Students gain essential skills and knowledge for success in the early childhood education field.

The new program integrates online coursework, interactive virtual classrooms, and hands-on practical experience and will allow participants to engage in immersive learning while accommodating personal and professional commitments.

Participants will apply their knowledge through placements at leading early childhood education centers and schools in the South Okanagan, gaining practical experience that fosters confidence and competence.

For more information on the Early Childhood Education Certificate, please visit https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/early-childhood-education-certificate.

OneSky Community Resources received funding for delivery of the ECE Project through the Community Workforce Response Grant program. This funding was provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement.