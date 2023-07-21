New Early Childhood Education program available in South Okanagan

Okanagan College, in collaboration with OneSky Community Resources and the Government of British Columbia, is offering a new Early Childhood Education (ECE) program featuring free tuition and a flexible delivery method for people living in the South Okanagan.

The program, which starts Aug. 26 at OC's Penticton campus, is designed to help support the childcare industry in the South Okanagan. 15 seats are available, and applicants must meet certain criteria to qualify for the funding.

Those interested in applying can fill out the online application form: https://forms.office.com/r/3dug029xHr

This new ECE program introduces a hybrid delivery model, providing flexibility for students who may be working or have other commitments. Students attend one in-person class per week and can take the rest of the program online.

The 11-month program also includes three practicum courses, providing students with real-world experience. One of the hallmarks of an OC education also includes community based and professional instructors teaching in a small and intimate setting.

Funding for this program was received by OneSky Community Resources, in collaboration with Okanagan College, and was provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement.