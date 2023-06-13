Okanagan College hosts You @ OC Event to showcase programs and services

With summer approaching and many people making their college or university plans for the fall, Okanagan College is extending an invitation to the community to explore the many opportunities available at OC.

Applicants, admitted students, parents and anyone interested in learning more about programs and life at OC are invited to attend [email protected] on Tuesday, June 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College’s Vernon campus.

During the event, application fees for all programs will be waived.

[email protected] is an opportunity to explore various program opportunities, including those in Arts, Science and Health, Business, Trades, Adult Upgrading, Continuing Studies and more. Learn about supports on-campus including financial aid, educational advising, accessibility services, and returning to education.

Attendees will be treated to a fun, relaxed evening with music and food trucks on-site, prizes to be won, and College representatives to answer questions. The first 100 people in attendance will receive a $5 voucher to use at the food truck of their choice for the evening.

"We are excited to host the You at OC event to showcase our programs, our campus and the range of services available to students," said Dr. Andrew Hay, provost and vice president, academic.

“With so many people considering their post-secondary options at Okanagan College, this is a great opportunity to explore programs, meet faculty, instructors and staff, and learn about the opportunities that await them here.”

Admission to the event is free and attendees can register online at YouatOCVernon.eventbrite.ca