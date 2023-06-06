UBCO celebrates the graduates of 2023

Students in the class of 2023 will graduate in six different ceremonies at UBCO on Thursday and Friday.

This week, UBC Okanagan will celebrate the graduating class of 2023. And while hundreds of students will cross the stage to accept their degrees, there will still be a series of unique firsts.

On June 8 and 9, UBCO will confer more than 2,300 degrees during six graduation ceremonies. On Thursday, the first-ever Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency degree graduates will receive their degrees.

"Graduation provides us the opportunity to recognize and congratulate our students and their successes," says Dr. Lesley Cormack, UBCO's Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor. "I am incredibly proud of all of our students, with particular note for those receiving our first degrees in Nsyilxcn Language Fluency."

The Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency degrees will be conferred by UBC's Chancellor, the Honourable xw? l? qw?l t?l Steven Point. Chancellor Point will also confer honorary degrees on suiki?st Pauline Terbasket, Executive Director of the Okanagan Nation Alliance, and Lindsay Gordon, Point's predecessor as UBC Chancellor. Interim UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Deborah Buszard, who is the former UBCO Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, will share the stage throughout the six graduation ceremonies with Dr. Cormack, the current campus Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

There are three ceremonies on Thursday, the first beginning at 8:30 am, and three on Friday morning with the first also starting at 8:30 am.

Of the more than 2,320 degrees being presented this week, more than 450 students will earn their master's degree, and 60 are being conferred as PhDs. These students have reached the highest level of achievement in their disciplines, says Dr. Cormack.

She also notes the students graduating this year continued their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic, and pivoted to online courses as the university quickly adapted to online and remote delivery of classes in 2020.

"I offer the UBC Okanagan class of 2023 my warmest congratulations for their remarkable achievements," says Dr. Cormack. "These students persevered through an unusual time none of us could have predicted. They stayed dedicated to their studies as they not only transitioned to online learning, but back onto campus last year to complete their studies in-person. I am so grateful for this group of students as they showed grit and passion and worked through an extraordinary time to complete their studies. With these experiences, we know they have the ability to realize their highest ambitions, both personally and by shaping the world they're entering as UBC alumni."

The 18th annual graduation celebration happens Thursday and Friday inside the UBC Okanagan gymnasium.

Quick facts:

2,320 students will cross the stage during six graduation ceremonies Two honorary degrees will be conferred, one each day Thursday, 8:30 am, Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science Thursday, 11 am, Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Science Thursday, 1:30 am, Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies** ** Including the Bachelor of Nsyilxcn Language Fluency Friday, 8:30 am, Faculty of Health and Social Development* * Including nursing and social work Friday, 11 am, Faculty of Education: Okanagan School of Education and the Faculty of Management Friday, 1:30 pm, Faculty of Applied Science: School of Engineering Parking is free both days

The post UBCO celebrates the graduates of 2023 appeared first on UBC Okanagan News.