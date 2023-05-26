Scholarship established at UBC Okanagan to honour late Kelowna business leader Dave McAnerney

Dave McAnerney

As a Canadian business leader, Dave McAnerney was renowned for excellence and exceptional leadership. But for those closest to him, McAnerney's legacy lies in his deep interest and commitment to people--a principle exemplified in a new $50,000 scholarship established in his honour at UBC Okanagan.

"Dave was absolutely exceptional, someone who took the time to get to know you, showed an interest in you as a person and a human," says Ken Stober, President of the Stober Foundation. "Anyone in his orbit benefited from his kindness, strength and deep love of his family and community."

McAnerney died suddenly in October 2022. He was the CEO of Stober Group, a major construction and commercial development company based in Kelowna. He had deep ties to the Okanagan business community, serving as president and CEO of SunRype, and holding executive positions with Labatt's and Columbia Brewing.

In honour of his accomplishments and legacy within their family company, the Stober Foundation has established a memorial award in the Faculty of Management with a $50,000 gift. These funds, matched by the university, will create the Dave McAnerney Memorial Award in Management to support third- and fourth-year students that perform at a high academic level, are committed to giving back to their community, and demonstrate a financial need.

Sandy Hilton, Dean pro tem of the Faculty of Management, says the award is particularly meaningful given the impact of McAnerney's leadership in business.

“As a management Faculty, we aim to cultivate opportunities for our students to explore and redefine leadership," says Hilton. “This generous gift--through its transformative effect on students' university experience in management--will continue Mr. McAnerney's legacy as a compassionate leader and business innovator.”

Stober Foundation CEO Keith Brewster says that establishing this memorial award is a testament to McArnerney's impact on the community and his role as a friend and mentor.

"To say that Dave was a leader is an understatement. Setting up this award, with the support of his wonderful wife Anne and their children Michelle and Renee, is a blessing and, quite simply, the right thing to do. It warms our hearts to know that these awards will benefit a lifetime of young scholars. His legacy will remain, elevating excellence in community service, just like he did in life."

