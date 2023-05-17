Plant a Seed Day fundraiser sprouts an impressive $66,000 in gifts for the new Sunflower Childcare Centre on OC's Vernon Campus

Okanagan College Foundation is thrilled to announce the success of Plant a Seed Day, a fun-filled, family-friendly fundraiser that, thanks to generous community support, raised $66,000 for the Sunflower Childcare Centre. The funds will be put towards equipment, furnishings, supplies, and a creative outdoor space where kids can learn and play.

Event guests had the opportunity to experience child-led yoga, sunflower-themed art classes, country line dancing, and a delicious lemonade crawl – all made possible thanks to generous sponsors: Kal Tire, Tolko, Beach Radio, and Castanet.

What's more, the funds raised will have double the impact thanks to the incredible support of community donors, including Lloyd Davies and Janet Armstrong, who have offered to match up to $80,000 of donations received in May!

"We're so grateful to those who gave. Thanks to the incredible community support we received, we have just $14,000 remaining to secure (in May) to unlock the full $80,000 match available," says Helen Jackman, executive director of Okanagan College Foundation. "If the community could help us reach that goal, it would be incredible."

The Sunflower Childcare Campaign has already raised over two million dollars, including an incredible $500,000 contribution from Lloyd Davies and Janet Armstrong, whose generosity inspired the creation of the new Centre.

To learn more about the new, affordable, 44-seat Sunflower Childcare Centre on Okanagan College's Vernon Campus and how you can help students and their families bloom, please visit https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/oc-foundation/sunflower-campaign.