Okanagan College hosts You at OC Event to showcase programs and services

Kelowna - With summer approaching and many people making their college or university plans for the fall, Okanagan College is opening up its doors to the community to help answer questions about post-secondary pathways.

OC is inviting prospective students, parents, applicants, admitted students and anyone interested in learning more about life at OC to attend the You at OC event on May 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Kelowna campus.

The event will be an opportunity to explore the campus and learn about the range of academic programs, financial aid, and advising services available at OC. Information sessions will be held throughout the evening, covering topics such as returning to education, career opportunities and more.

You won't want to miss the block parties hosted by each faculty, where you can chat with staff and mingle with current students. Take a tour of OC’s classrooms and labs and discover where your learning journey could take you. The Services Fair will provide an excellent opportunity to learn about the various supports on campus that students can access throughout their academic journey. It's an excellent opportunity to make new connections, learn new things, and start your college experience off right!

"We are excited to host the You at OC event to showcase our programs, our campus and the range of services available to students," said Dr. Andrew Hay, Provost and VP Academic. “With so many people considering their post-secondary options at Okanagan College, this is an excellent opportunity to explore programs, meet faculty and staff, and learn about the pathways that await them here.”

The event will also include music, food, and drinks, providing an opportunity for attendees to enjoy the campus atmosphere and connect with other prospective students.

Admission to the event is free, and attendees can register online at okanagan.bc.ca/planahead. The event is open to applicants, admitted students, parents, and anyone considering Okanagan College for their educational needs.

For more information on the event, contact the Okanagan College Recruitment team at [email protected].