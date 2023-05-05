Nominations open for 2023 OC alumni recognition

Maybe you’ve heard of the six degrees of Okanagan College?

That’s the notion that people are six or fewer social connections away from someone who attended or worked at OC.

Chances are, if you live in B.C., you probably have a friend or acquaintance that connects you to OC in under six degrees. Don’t believe us? Start asking – and let us know what you uncover.

The Okanagan College Alumni Association (OCAA) wants to highlight alumni connections across the region as it launches a call for nominations of outstanding alumni for recognition in 2023, as the institution celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Sixty alumni for sixty years will highlight alumni of Okanagan College and Okanagan University College for their contributions in the areas of leadership, the environment, innovation, business, sector or industry impact, public or community service, the arts, and/or support of Okanagan College.

“We know our OC alumni are making a difference in their communities and industries locally and beyond,” says Kara Kazimer, President of the OCAA Board of Directors. Kazimer says they hope to hear from and about alumni across the region, from Osoyoos to Revelstoke, as well as those living and working elsewhere in B.C. or around the world. Nominations can also include alumni who have since passed away, provided a friend or family member has permission to share their story.

“The 60th anniversary of the College gives us a special opportunity to honour the extraordinary contributions and recognize the positive impact that our alumni have in improving the lives of those around them. We have such a diverse and vibrant alumni community and we’re excited to highlight the skills and depth of experience OC alumni bring to their communities,” says Kazimer, herself an alum of OC’s School of Business.

Nominees must have completed a micro credential, certificate, diploma, degree, apprenticeship program or have completed a minimum of 30 academic credits at Okanagan College or OUC.

Nominations are now open at https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/60thNominations and will close Monday, May 15.

Honourees will be selected by the Alumni Association Board of Directors and celebrated as part of the College’s 60th anniversary celebrations later in the year.