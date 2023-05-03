Moose Hide Campaign recognizes Okanagan College as a national leader

Okanagan College is being acknowledged for its efforts to raise awareness about violence against women and children.

The Moose Hide Campaign is recognizing Okanagan College as an ambassador campus for their ongoing campus engagement in organizing events and activities over multiple years, raising the profile of the issue of gender-based violence in and outside the classroom.

“Supporting the campaign at an institutional level means that we are committed to supporting the necessary changes needed to address the tragic reality of domestic violence in Canada; and to walk the road of reconciliation, we need to encourage ourselves and each other to participate in the necessary growth, learning and healing that will lead us to a society where all women and children are safe and free from violence,” said Anthony Isaac, Indigenous Services Manager for Okanagan College.

The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. It has since grown into a nationwide movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.

The campaign centres around wearing the moose hide pin – a symbolic pledge to take a stand against violence and undoing the effects of the Indian Residential School system. Moose hide was chosen as the moose hunt provided food and cultural practices for people within the Carrier territory, where the Highway of Tears is found in northern B.C.

“The Moose Hide Campaign is deeply grateful for the unwavering support extended by Okanagan College. We recognize the vital importance of elevating discussions that underscore the urgent need to end violence and establish safer campuses", said Raven Lacerte, Moose Hide Campaign Co-Founder.

Since the campaign began over 10 years ago along the Highway of Tears, thousands of communities and organizations across Canada have held Moose Hide Campaign events and joined the annual Moose Hide Campaign Day ceremony and fast. OC has handed out over 1000 moosehide pins, hosted talking circles, presentations with Elders, a sunrise water ceremony and tabling events to raise awareness of the issue.

“The post-secondary team at Moose Hide Campaign deeply values Okanagan College's instrumental role in advancing our shared goals and aspirations. Through our collaborative partnership, we have sparked powerful and impactful conversations, and we remain committed to continuing this vital work to raise awareness and promote positive change,” said Omar Karim, National Director for Post-Secondary Engagement & Initiatives, Moose Hide Campaign.

Moose Hide Campaign Day is a day of ceremony where all Canadians are called to take a stand against violence towards women and children and take practical steps for our collective journey of reconciliation.

Events and activities are being planned at Okanagan College for Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 11. In Salmon Arm, Indigenous peer mentors will be handing out pins at the front entrance to the College campus. In Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton, there will be an opportunity to watch a livestream of the national event in Victoria from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. You can also pick up a moose hide pin, make a pledge, and learn more about the Moose Hide Campaign and its important work to end violence at tabling stations on campus.

For details, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/moosehide.