Bridging the way to success: Emil Anderson Construction gives $75,000 to modernize Okanagan College’s Civil Engineering Technology Program

If you walk past Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus on a weekday afternoon, you’re sure to see Civil Engineering Technology students spread out across the grounds, gathering environmental data using surveying equipment. This skill is essential to their education and will one day help them shape our built environments. Thanks to a generous $75,000 gift from Emil Anderson Construction, students will have increased access to state-of-the-art surveying equipment to train on by fall of 2023.

“We are proud to support Okanagan College’s Civil Engineering Technology program and invest in the future of the construction industry,” says Brian Atwell, Emil Anderson Group Chief Operating Officer. “It’s important to us that students have access to the best tools and technology available to them, so they can hit the ground running when they graduate.”

“This gift will have an immediate impact on the quality of education our students receive,” says Christopher Pieper, a Civil Engineering Technology Professor who teaches surveying. “It will allow our students to train on modern equipment that will leave them job ready.”

Civil engineering technicians are in high demand in the construction industry. They play a vital role in the design and construction of the urban landscape, such as roads, bridges, buildings, water systems, and parks.

“We are extremely grateful for Emil Anderson Construction’s support of our Civil Engineering Technology Program,” said Helen Jackman, executive director of Okanagan College Foundation. “This type of community support enables us to provide the hands-on, cutting-edge learning opportunities that Okanagan College is known for.”

Ken Langedyk, chair of the Civil Engineering Technology Program, expressed his gratitude for the donation, saying, “This gift is an excellent addition to our program. It’s also an investment in the future of our community because our graduates go on to play an important role in keeping our communities operating safely.”

Okanagan College’s Civil Engineering Technology Program is requesting an additional $465,000 in community support to make other key upgrades to its surveying equipment. For more information or to make a donation, please visit https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/OC-Foundation.