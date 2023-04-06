BCBTAC Workshop Series

BCBTAC and Continuing Studies have partnered to create a series of affordable 3-hour workshops to help the local beverage community with training of staff. Facilitated by industry professionals, the training will elevate skills and setup the best season, delivered at the right time just as we are all gearing up for the tourist season. Topics include Customer Service, Sales, Sensory Skills, and Digital Marketing

Cost Per Course: $60 plus material fees.

Do you need customized training? We can help with the development and delivery. Contact [email protected] for more information.

April 11, 2023 – 6-9 pm - Designing the Customer Experience - Instructor: Meghan Dimma Identifying and understanding your customers experience is crucial to on-going success. This workshop will focus on using an empathy map to understand your customer and the importance of a customer journey map to be grow with your customers.

April 18, 2023 – 6-9 pm - How We Taste: A Sensory Experience - Instructor: Karen Sutherland Why do we taste differently from each other? In this interactive workshop, participants will learn how our senses work together, what influences our taste and leave with a step-by-step process guiding customers through tasting experiences.

April 25, 2023 – 6-9 pm - Customer Service Foundations - Instructor: Tania Rutt Understanding customer behavior is essential when providing experiences. In this interactive workshop, participants will learn how to provide a high-quality customer service that will lead to a financial impact on an organization.

May 2, 2023 – 6-9 pm - Front of House Sales Techniques - Instructor: Luke Whittall This interactive workshop will provide front line with the foundational skills needed to confidently handle tastings for 2 to 50 people that leads to more sales. Using scenarios, participants will learn how to provide customers an experience that will lead to more sales.

May 9, 2023 – 6-9 pm - Daily Social Media Habits - Instructor: Meghan Dimma Description: To stand out from the rest of the crowd, social media activity needs to become a habit. This interactive workshop will have participants understand the current trends in social media, how to create effective posts and incorporate paid advertising to get a return on their efforts.



Contact Kristine Clarkson for more information: [email protected]